BHU postpones UET, PET exams due to coronavirus lockdown, fresh schedule to be announced later

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed its Undergraduate Entrance Test (UET) and Postgraduate Entrance Test (PET). The UET and PET were scheduled to be held on 26 April and 10 May respectively.

The university has said that fresh dates for the entrance tests would be announced later. Candidates are advised to visit official website of the BHU - http://bhuonline.in/ - at regular intervals for updates related to the entrance test.

The UET and PET have been deferred in view of the extension of the coronavirus lockdown to May 3.

BHU has also delayed the School Entrance Test (SET) which was slated to be conducted between 1 May and 6 May. In this case too, the university would announce dates later.

Various entrance and school examinations in the country have been postponed due to coronavirus outbreak.

Banaras Hindu University has also contributed to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund’ (PM CARES Fund). In a letter to the State Bank of India, the BHU requested it to transfer Rs 1.15 crore from the special fund to PM CARES fund.

The deadly virus has infected over 12,350 people and killed more than 400 in the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.