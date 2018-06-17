You are here:
Bhopal Police arrests three for doctor's murder: Victim's wife, two other relatives accused of plotting killing

India FP Staff Jun 17, 2018 18:32:55 IST

The Bhopal Police on Saturday arrested three people in connection with the murder of a man on the night of 12 June, media reports said. All the three arrested persons are relatives of the victim — one of them being his wife.

According to Hindustan Times, Dr Shafatullah Khan was murdered in his home last week with 12 stab wounds on his chest, and his wrists and neck slit.

Representational image. PTI

Khan’s wife Ayesha had allegedly hired three men to castrate him, for which she took the help of her niece Nandini and Nandini's husband Pawan Vishwakarma. However, Pawan is said to have told the men to kill Khan instead.

Ayesha had alleged that her husband had sexually exploited several women by promising them jobs as nurses, India Today reported. She is also said to have claimed that he had raped her niece when she was a minor.


