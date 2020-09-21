Bhiwandi building collapse: At least eight killed, several trapped as three-storey building collapses
NDRF officials said that about twenty people were rescued by locals while 20-25 people are still trapped in the debris
At least eight people have been killed in a building collapse at Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, media reports said.
A three-storey building collapsed early on Monday morning at the Patel Compound near the Dhamankar Naka, Mumbai Mirror reported.
ANI quoted sources from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as saying that about twenty people were rescued by locals while 20-25 people are still trapped in the debris.
An NDRF team rescued a child from under the debris.
More details are awaited.
