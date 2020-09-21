Bhiwandi building collapse: At least eight killed, several trapped as three-storey building collapses

NDRF officials said that about twenty people were rescued by locals while 20-25 people are still trapped in the debris

At least eight people have been killed in a building collapse at Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, media reports said.

A three-storey building collapsed early on Monday morning at the Patel Compound near the Dhamankar Naka, Mumbai Mirror reported.

An NDRF team rescued a child from under the debris.

More details are awaited.