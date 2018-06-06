Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune Police arrests three persons for inciting hate; Dalit groups plan protest

Three people have been arrested from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi by the Pune Police in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in January. All three have been arrested for allegedly spreading controversial pamphlets and delivering hate speech under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Sources told Firstpost that Dalit writer and editor of Vidrohi magazine Sudheer Dhawale has been arrested from Govandi in Maharashtra early on Wednesday morning and investigation is underway after which he will be taken to Pune.

While in Maharashtra, the Pune Police has arrested an advocate named Surendra Gadling on Wednesday morning from Nagpur. It has also, with the help of Delhi Police Special Cell, arrested a man named Rana Jacob Wilson from Delhi under the same charges. According to ANI, he has produced before the Patiala House Court. Earlier, the police had conducted a search at Wilson's house and seized documents and his laptop, according to a report in the Times of India.

Additionally, police teams raided the homes of other activists like Shoma Sen in Nagpur, and Mahesh Raut in Mumbai, IANS reported.

Last April the Pune police had raided homes and offices of these activists in different parts of the country and even questioned them for their involvement in various activities.

According to Times Now, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claims to have seized Maoist literature in Pune and is keeping a watch on the Elgaar Parishad for wanting to incite communal tension.

Meanwhile, sources said, that the Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerana Abhiyan which constitutes of 250 Dalit groups and activist organisations is planning a mass protest against the arrests on Wednesday.

According to a report in Pune Mirror, the riot victims had decided to stage a protest in front of the district guardian minister Girish Bapat’s home, in order to demand his resignation on Wednesday.