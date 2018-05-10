You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bhima-Koregaon violence: Bombay HC refuses interim relief to three persons arrested in murder case

India PTI May 10, 2018 17:33:29 IST

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has refused interim relief on a bail plea by three persons arrested in a murder case linked to the violence that erupted during the bicentenary celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon battle in Pune district on 1 January.

A file image of the protest after the Bhima-Koregaon clash. PTI

A file image of the protest after the Bhima-Koregaon clash. PTI

The three accused, who are lodged in jail since 10 January, had approached the high court earlier this week seeking bail.

After hearing brief arguments in the case on Wednesday, vacation judge Bharati Dangre said there was no urgency in the matter and adjourned the bail pleas for further hearing next month.

According to police, a local resident Rahul Phatangade was allegedly accosted by a mob and beaten to death when the violence erupted on 1 January.

The violence had erupted during the event to mark 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle, in which forces of the East India Company defeated Peshwa's army on 1 January, 1818. Some Dalit groups commemorate this victory, as it is believed that soldiers from the Mahar community — then considered untouchable — were part of the East India Company's forces. Dalit leaders and thinkers see it as a victory of oppressed classes over the upper-caste establishment of those times.

In their bail pleas, the three persons said that they were arrested only because the T-shirts they had worn depicted picture of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Several persons had worn similar T-shirts at the event and the police picked up the trio based on a CCTV footage because of their alleged presence near the spot, where Phatangade's body was found, their bail pleas said.

The petitioners said there was no evidence against them and statements recorded by none of the witnesses mentioned their names or role.

The bail plea further said there was "nothing on record to implicate" them and they have been arrested "only on the basis of suspicion and because of the community" they belong to.

The prime accused in the case, Milind Ekbote, was arrested by the police on 14 March, but was granted bail last month by Pune court.


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 17:33 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






IPL 2018: Kolkata Knight Riders look to break losing streak against resurgent Mumbai Indians



Top Stories




Cricket Scores