Bhima Koregaon raids latest updates: Three of the five Left-wing activists, who were arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police in connection with its ongoing probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, have reached the Pune district court. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were brought to Pune late on Tuesday night.
The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on the transit remand of Gautam Navlakha for 3.30 pm today. The hearing was postponed because the petitioner's lawyer was not present. The court said that they will hear the plea today itself even if they have to sit beyond the usual working hours.
The Delhi High Court has started hearing the plea against arrest of journalist Gautam Navlakha. The Division bench composed of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court is hearing the matter.
Gautam Navlakha has issued a statement ahead of the hearing in Delhi High Court. He said that this is a political ploy by this vindictive and cowardly government to shield the real culprits of the Bhima Koregaon violence.
In its notice to Maharashtra government, the National Human Rights Commission has also mentioned the arrests of Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, and Surendra Gadling in June as well. The NHRC said it received complaints from a Geneva-based NGO and sought a fact-based report in the case within four weeks.
The National Human Rights Commission has taken suo-motu notice of the arrest of five rights' actvists from various states. The commission, in its notice to the Maharashtra government, said that it has observed a violation of certain rights in the manner the activists were arrested and that certain standard operating procedures were not followed.
Janata Dal United has taken a cautious view of the matter relating to the arrest of intellectuals and human rights activists. Although the party did not openly oppose the police action, JD(U) leader Pawan Verma said that now that the government has gone ahead with the arrests, they should be able to back their actions with proof.
Massive protests broke out in Hyderabad as civil rights groups, journalists and professors took to streets to protest against the arrest of activists' including Telegu poet Varavara Rao. The police has detained the protestors.
The Division bench composed of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court, will now hear the writ petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha at 2.15 pm on Wednesday. The matter was scheduled to be taken up today morning, however, it was postponed for a later time after Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi submitted that translation of documents isn't ready and the same will be provided to petitioners by 12 noon today.
Professor Romila Thapar has filed a petition against the arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders in the Supreme Court. The petition, which is being represented by advocate Vrinda Grover on Thapar's behalf, is supported by Indira Jaisingh and other prominent human rights activist. The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India today.
Advocate Susan Abraham, and wife of Vernon Gonsalves, said that the police crackdown against the activists was politically motivated and the authorities were acting under pressure from the government. "But will your case stand the scrutiny of a court," she asked.
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
Human Rights Groups and various activists have decried the arrest of five Left-leaning intellectuals and raids at their homes. Author Arundhati Roy called the Maharashtra Police crackdown 'an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution' while historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling". Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, "Fascist fangs are now openly bared. It is a clear declaration of emergency. They are going after anyone who has spoken against the government on rights issues. They are against any dissent."
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
Police on Tuesday arrested five human rights activists and alleged Maoist sympathizers, including Left ideologue Varavara Rao, in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima riots in Maharashtra.
The raids took place at 10 places in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana.
"We have arrested Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Pereira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha," Joint Police Commissioner of Pune Shivajirao Bodkhe told IANS.
Besides, other activists across the country including Kranti, Stan Swami and Anand Teltumbde were raided in the major operation that is part of the ongoing probe into the involvement of Maoist supporters into the Bhima-Koregaon riots of 1 January this year.
In a related development, the Delhi High Court directed Maharashtra Police not to take Navlakha out of Delhi till Wednesday and keep him under house arrest till further orders.
The court directive came on a habeas corpus petition filed by Navlakha's counsel seeking to know his whereabouts. The police told the court that they had already got transit remand of the accused from a magistrate.
Scores of supporters of these activists staged noisy protests during the police raids at various locations, including in Mumbai and Thane.
The arrests also evoked condemnation from other activists and former bureaucrats who expressed shock over the raids on the homes of intellectuals and activists critical of the BJP.
They called it an attempt to strike terror among those fighting for justice for the marginalised.
The signatories to the joint statement included Admiral (retd) L Ramdas, former bureaucrat Harsh Mander, former JNU student activist Shehla Rashid Shora, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and rights activists Teesta Setalvad and Swami Agnivesh.
Among the angles being probed after Tuesday's crackdown are the modus operandi of the activists, their sources of finance and modes of funding of their activities, their suspected connections with like-minded groups and related issues, officials indicated.
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) President Prakash Ambedkar called it an attempt by the government to "silence the masses" in the wake of the recent crackdown on the Hindu rightwing group Sanatan Sanstha.
"But now NGOs which are non-political will become more active and aggressive than they were earlier in opposing this (BJP) government in order to safeguard democracy and human rights," warned Ambedkar, the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar.
Officials described Tuesday's operations as a follow-up to similar action taken on April 17 when the Pune Police swooped on over half a dozen Dalit activists and those involved with the Kabir Kala Manch, which organised an Elgar Conference in Pune on December 31.
The next day, on January 1, caste riots erupted in Bhima-Koregaon which left one person dead, culminating in a Maharashtra shutdown on January 3 called by the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh of Prakash Ambedkar.
After nearly five months, Pune Police teams fanned out in around half a dozen states and raided the homes and offices of several persons who are suspected to be linked with the Elgar Conference or are considered as Maoist supporters.
The police have seized items like computers, laptops, CDs, pen-drives, 'incriminating documents' and books from them and contended that they functioned like an 'urban think tank' for Maoists.
Previously, during the April action, the Pune police had targeted rights activists like Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale (all arrested) besides raiding Harshali Potdar, Jyoti Jagtap, Ramesh Gaychor and Sagar Gorke.
Those arrested were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 15:41 PM
Highlights
Varvara Rao's family says arrest, search ops illegal; cops did not have arrest warrant
N Venugopal a family member of Telegu poet Varavara Rao said that the Pune Police did not produce arrest and search warrants against Rao. At the end of the whole operation, they (Pune police) gave a 'panchnama' but that's most untenable and illegal document," Venugopal told News18.
Delhi HC begins hearing on Gautam Navlakha's plea
The Delhi High Court has resumed hearing of Gautam Navlakha's plea. The plea was postponed twice earlier due in the day, after which the bench had said that the court will hear the case today itself even if it goes beyond the usual working hours.
Delhi HC defers hearing on transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on the transit remand of Gautam Navlakha for a later time today. The hearing was postponed because the petitioner's lawyer was not present. The court said that the hearing should be concluded today itself even if the court has to sit beyond 4.30 pm. The court is expected to meet sometime before 5.00 pm.
Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira reach Pune court
Three of the five Left-wing activists, who were arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police in connection with its ongoing probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, have reached the Pune district court.
Telugu poet Varavara Rao, and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were brought to Pune late on Tuesday night.
Mayawati slams 'abuse of power', says govt going after champions of Dalit rights
Mayawati has said that the violence that followed the Bhima-Koregaon celebration was a conspiracy to instill fear among Dalits and supporters of Dalit activists. "Bhima-Koregaon celebration exhibits Dalit pride," she said.
Varavara Rao's daughter says police even seized old phones, laptops in raid
Gautam Navlakha says case against him ploy to divert attention from right-wing terror
Gautam Navlakha has issued a statement ahead of the hearing in Delhi High Court. He said that this is a political ploy by this vindictive and cowardly government to shield the real culprits of the Bhima Koregaon violence.
The common thread that links all arrests in Bhima Koregaon violence
The police investigation in the Bhima Koregaon violence started with a shrill demand for the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, who were accused of making divisive and provocative speeches against Dalits who commemorate the victory in Bhima Koregaon violence. However, the investigation took a different direction after Maharashtra government claimed that the violence was a result of a conspiracy and had Maoists link to it. Subsequently, Dalit rights activists, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, and Surendra Gadling were arrested.
Now, Surendra Gadling was Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba’s lawyer, who is also often termed a 'Urban Naxal'. Saibaba, a paraplegic, is currently serving a life-term for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against India.
Gadling’s lawyer Susan Abraham, who was fighting cases for other human rights defenders as well, is the wife of activist Vernon Gonsalves, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Police after it raided the couples' house in Mumbai.
Delhi-based lawyer Rona Wilson worked with the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners. Sudha Bharadwaj, meanwhile, was involved in publicly demanding arrest of Bhide for the Bhima Koregaon violence, and had condemned the arrests of fellow human rights lawyers in June in the case.
SOPs not followed in activists' arrest: NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra government
The NHRC, in its notice to the Maharashtra government, said, "The Commission has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police, which may amount to a violation of their human rights, according to reports. The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks."
NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over five activists arrest
As Congress supports activists arrested by Maharashtra Police, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has three questions the party
Union minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter after Rahul Gandhi slammed his party for action against activists. Rijiju said, "Congress must explain: 1. The arrests of all the Maoists activists & sympathisers during Congress regime. 2. Jailing political opponents and journalists during emergency. 3. Today, the most vocal critics who abuse the Govt freely on daily basis are demanding freedom of speech."
#MeTooUrbanNaxal trends on Twitter as support pours in for arrested activists
#MeTooUrbanNaxal is one of the top India Trends on Twitter, as support poured in for arrested human rights activists. The hashtag was a comeback of sorts by the Liberals to the right-wing's #UrbanNaxal trend. Popular right-leaning users on the micro-blogging site used the #UrbanNaxal to write out their opinion and support the crackdown on Left-leaning activists. However, Twitter users from the other end of the political spectrum soon started tweeting back with the new hashtag showing solidarity with the arrested activists.
'Govt action reminiscent of Emergency if it fails to show evidence,' JDU's subtle warning to ally BJP on activist's arrest
Janata Dal United has taken a cautious view of the matter relating to the arrest of intellectuals and human rights activists. Although the party did not openly oppose the police action, JD(U) leader Pawan Verma said that now that the government has gone ahead with the arrests, they should be able to back their actions with proof.
"Government must show that it has evidence to back up its actions against alleged Maoist activists. If evidence is not convincing then this kind of action goes directly against supremacy of rule under constitutional democracy which allows right to free speech and dissent. If government is unable to produce conclusive evidence, then I am afraid actions of this nature will sound very ominously reminiscent of what happened during the Emergency," Verma siad.
Sudha Bharadwaj to be produced before Punjab and Haryana High Court tomorrow
The police have confirmed that lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj will be produced before the high court on Thursday. However, she will not be allowed to interact with the media. She remains under a house arrest, where she is allowed to meet only her advocates and family members.
Protests break out in Hyderabad after five activists' arrest; police detain protesters
Accoring to a report in India Today, intellectuals and activists took to streets in Hyderabad to protest against the arrest of five human rights activists on Tuesday. The police has, however, detained the protestors.
3 Left-wing activists arrested after raids brought to Pune
Three of the five Left-wing activists, who were arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police in connection with its ongoing probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, were brought to the city late last night, the police said.
Gautam Navlakha's colleague says he strives for truth; claims 'Urban Naxal' tag a media-driven propaganda
BJP ally Shiv Sena slams arrest of human rights activists
BJP ally Shiv Sena has slammed the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima- Koregaon violence saying it is wrong to arrest activists for political gains. "The mastermind of Bhima- Koregaon violence has yet not been arrested," Manisha Kayande, leader of Shiv Sena told CNN-News18.
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over crackdown on activists
Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to flood-hit Kerala, hit out at BJP and RSS over the police action against five Left-leaning human rights activists. Rahul said that there were two ideologies pitted against one another: While one seeks to accept all versions of India and everybody's point of views, the other wants only one ideology to prevail, the one based out of Nagpur.
Delhi HC postpones hearing on arrest of Gautam Navlakha
The Division bench composed of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court, will now hear the writ petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha at 2.15 pm on Wednesday. The matter was scheduled to be taken up today morning, however, it was postponed for a later time after Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi submitted that translation of documents isn't ready and the same will be provided to petitioners by 12 noon today, The Leaflet reported.
'Punished for being Varavara Rao's son-in-law,' Prof K Satyanarayana's emotional press statement after his home was raided
"My thirty years of academic life has been destroyed in five minutes. They asked me 'why are you reading Mao', 'why are you reading Marx', and 'why are you keeping the photos of Ambedkar and Phule instead of gods and goddesses... Nothing criminal they found, but they don't understand that I have to read and teach," Professor Satyanarayana said.
Video procured by Greeshma Rai
CJI Dipak Misra to hear plea against arrest of activists at 3.45 pm
According to The Leaflet, the chief justice has allowed a petition filed by Romila Thapar and others to be listed in his court for today. CJI Dipak Misra is expected to hear the matter today at 3.45 pm.
Romila Thapar files plea in Supreme Court against arrest of activists, says report
Professor Romila Thapar has filed a petition against the arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders in the Supreme Court. The petition, which is being represented by advocate Vrinda Grover on Thapar's behalf, is supported by Indira Jaisingh and other prominent human rights activist. The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today.
Man whose FIR spurred nationwide raids, reveres Sambhaji Bhide, attacks Left-wing ideology
The Pune police, which arrested five activists and raided various parts of the country on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon riots, is following up on the FIR filed by one Tushar Damgude on 8 January. Apart from being smitten by Bhide, Damgude’s favourite pass time seems to be attacking the Left-wingers on Facebook, where he writes prolifically in Marathi for his 13,500-plus followers.
Read the full article here
As Anger Mounts Over Arrest of Activists, Officials Cite 'Letters by Maoists' on Modi Assassination Plot
As the outrage for arrest of five human rights activists dominated the public discourse, officials have sought to link the Tuesday's crackdown to two letters discussing assassination of senior BJP leaders. The letters, purportedly exchanged by Maoist leaders, indicated plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, leading to police action against prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrest of five of them for suspected links with the red ultras, security officials said.
While the 2016 letter suggested that there were deliberations among the Naxals to kill Modi, Shah and Singh, the 2017 letter referred to a plan to carry out a Rajiv Gandhi assassination-type attack on the Prime Minister during one of his roadshows, they claimed.
Vivek Agnihotri urges people to make a list of 'Urban Naxals' on Twitter
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday urged 'bright young people' to make a list of 'Urban Naxals' after five activists were arrested by Pune Police in connection with their alleged Maoist links.
Shashi Tharoor tweets on Bhima Koregaon raids, says freedom of speech should be preserved
Three of five activists arrested to be presented in a Pune court today
Three of the five activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence probe will be presented in a Pune court on Wednesday. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira will be produced in a Pune court today. Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj and journalist Gautam Navlakha, who were arrested in Delhi, are not to be moved to Pune as their transit remand was rejected.
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for supporting 'Maoists'
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
Will your case withstand court's scrutiny, advocate Susan Abraham asks Maharashtra Police
Advocate Susan Abraham, who is wife of Varnan Gonsalves, one of the activists.arrested on Tuesday said, "This is being done under government's pressure. If you think Bhima Koregaon was an assassination plot, then file an FIR. You've made this case, will it stand before the court?"
Human Rights' body seeks NHRC's intervention in arrest of political activists
Human Rights Defenders Alert - India have written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the police crackdown against political activists. In its letter, the HRDA blamed the police of projecting human rights activists as 'Maoist operatives.'
"A prejudicial narrative was created in the mainstream media immediately following the arrests of the above mentioned human rights defenders, projecting them as “Maoist operatives” to justify their arbitrary arrests and the Pune police joint commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, had claimed that the Elgar Parishad event was funded by Maoist organisations. Thereafter, a letter was circulated in the media," the letter reads.
Letter, recovered in April, hails Varavara Rao for 'guidance' in Naxal activities, says report
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country, PTI reported.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
Punjab & Haryana High Court to hear matter of Sudha Bharadwaj's arrest on Thursday
Maharashtra Police allegedly tried to take Sudha Bharadwaj out of Faridabad, despite HC order
It is alleged that the Maharashtra Police team was taking activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who was arrested yesterday, to the airport despite an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ordered the magistrate to peruse the FIR lodged against Bharadwaj and see if relevant CRPC provisions have been followed. However, since the FIR and related documents were in Marathi, the magistrate ordered them to be translated.
However, the police proceeded to take Bhardwaj to the airport despite being informed of the high court order by her lawyers. But later the police agreed to bring back Bharadwaj to her residence.
Delhi HC to hear plea on Gautam Navlakha's arrest at 10.30 am today
The Delhi High Court will today hear the matter of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha's arrest. The matter came before the court when a Habeas Corpus petition was filed on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police following searches at his residence on suspicion of Maoist links.
The bench denying the transit remand to take Navlakha to Pune, said that the activist cannot be taken out of Delhi till the time it hears the matter since the specific allegations against him were unclear.
Recap: Activists including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj arrested by Pune Police
Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi, a senior police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Recap: Police raid homes of Left-wing activists in several states, arrest at least 5
15:41 (IST)
Varvara Rao's family says arrest, search ops illegal; cops did not have arrest warrant
N Venugopal a family member of Telegu poet Varavara Rao said that the Pune Police did not produce arrest and search warrants against Rao. At the end of the whole operation, they (Pune police) gave a 'panchnama' but that's most untenable and illegal document," Venugopal told News18.
15:37 (IST)
Delhi HC begins hearing on Gautam Navlakha's plea
The Delhi High Court has resumed hearing of Gautam Navlakha's plea. The plea was postponed twice earlier due in the day, after which the bench had said that the court will hear the case today itself even if it goes beyond the usual working hours.
14:38 (IST)
Delhi HC defers hearing on transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
The Delhi High Court has deferred the hearing on the transit remand of Gautam Navlakha for a later time today. The hearing was postponed because the petitioner's lawyer was not present. The court said that the hearing should be concluded today itself even if the court has to sit beyond 4.30 pm. The court is expected to meet sometime before 5.00 pm.
14:33 (IST)
Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira reach Pune court
Three of the five Left-wing activists, who were arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police in connection with its ongoing probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, have reached the Pune district court.
Telugu poet Varavara Rao, and activists Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira were brought to Pune late on Tuesday night.
14:27 (IST)
Mayawati slams 'abuse of power', says govt going after champions of Dalit rights
Mayawati has said that the violence that followed the Bhima-Koregaon celebration was a conspiracy to instill fear among Dalits and supporters of Dalit activists. "Bhima-Koregaon celebration exhibits Dalit pride," she said.
14:21 (IST)
Varavara Rao's daughter says police even seized old phones, laptops in raid
14:20 (IST)
Delhi HC begins hearing in Gautam Navlakha's case
14:16 (IST)
Maharashtra Home Minister Deepak Karsekar says arrested activists repeat offenders. claims govt has ample evidence against them
14:09 (IST)
Gautam Navlakha says case against him ploy to divert attention from right-wing terror
Gautam Navlakha has issued a statement ahead of the hearing in Delhi High Court. He said that this is a political ploy by this vindictive and cowardly government to shield the real culprits of the Bhima Koregaon violence.
13:52 (IST)
The common thread that links all arrests in Bhima Koregaon violence
The police investigation in the Bhima Koregaon violence started with a shrill demand for the arrest of Milind Ekbote and Sambhaji Bhide, who were accused of making divisive and provocative speeches against Dalits who commemorate the victory in Bhima Koregaon violence. However, the investigation took a different direction after Maharashtra government claimed that the violence was a result of a conspiracy and had Maoists link to it. Subsequently, Dalit rights activists, Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, and Surendra Gadling were arrested.
Now, Surendra Gadling was Delhi University Professor GN Saibaba’s lawyer, who is also often termed a 'Urban Naxal'. Saibaba, a paraplegic, is currently serving a life-term for allegedly conspiring to wage a war against India.
Gadling’s lawyer Susan Abraham, who was fighting cases for other human rights defenders as well, is the wife of activist Vernon Gonsalves, who was arrested by the Maharashtra Police after it raided the couples' house in Mumbai.
Delhi-based lawyer Rona Wilson worked with the Committee for Release of Political Prisoners. Sudha Bharadwaj, meanwhile, was involved in publicly demanding arrest of Bhide for the Bhima Koregaon violence, and had condemned the arrests of fellow human rights lawyers in June in the case.
13:18 (IST)
Vrinda grover on Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha's illegal arrests
13:12 (IST)
SOPs not followed in activists' arrest: NHRC sends notice to Maharashtra government
The NHRC, in its notice to the Maharashtra government, said, "The Commission has observed that the standard operating procedure in connection with these arrests has not been properly followed by the police, which may amount to a violation of their human rights, according to reports. The NHRC has now issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Maharashtra calling for a factual report in the matter within four weeks."
13:08 (IST)
NHRC issues notice to Maharashtra govt over five activists arrest
12:56 (IST)
As Congress supports activists arrested by Maharashtra Police, Union minister Kiren Rijiju has three questions the party
Union minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter after Rahul Gandhi slammed his party for action against activists. Rijiju said, "Congress must explain: 1. The arrests of all the Maoists activists & sympathisers during Congress regime. 2. Jailing political opponents and journalists during emergency. 3. Today, the most vocal critics who abuse the Govt freely on daily basis are demanding freedom of speech."
12:50 (IST)
#MeTooUrbanNaxal trends on Twitter as support pours in for arrested activists
#MeTooUrbanNaxal is one of the top India Trends on Twitter, as support poured in for arrested human rights activists. The hashtag was a comeback of sorts by the Liberals to the right-wing's #UrbanNaxal trend. Popular right-leaning users on the micro-blogging site used the #UrbanNaxal to write out their opinion and support the crackdown on Left-leaning activists. However, Twitter users from the other end of the political spectrum soon started tweeting back with the new hashtag showing solidarity with the arrested activists.
12:40 (IST)
Bhima Koregaon raids and arrests point to final days of civil liberties and liberal democracy in India: Justice Markandey Katju
Intellectuals can easily be silenced by showing them the fear of losing their jobs. The same is happening in India today. There is hardly any protest by professors in Indian universities and colleges against the raids and arrests of persons implicated in the Bhima Koregaon incident. The media's voice is muted and will soon reconcile itself to the situation...
Intellectuals and liberals rely on rationalism. But rationalism cannot face squads of fascist goons, like the SA and SS in Nazi Germany, or the gau rakshaks and the might of the saffronised State in India. The coming Lok Sabha elections, in which no holds will be barred, including widespread use of strong-arm goons, will cap the process. The days of free speech, liberalism and free intellectualism are slowly coming to an end in India.
Read the full article here
12:23 (IST)
'Govt action reminiscent of Emergency if it fails to show evidence,' JDU's subtle warning to ally BJP on activist's arrest
Janata Dal United has taken a cautious view of the matter relating to the arrest of intellectuals and human rights activists. Although the party did not openly oppose the police action, JD(U) leader Pawan Verma said that now that the government has gone ahead with the arrests, they should be able to back their actions with proof.
"Government must show that it has evidence to back up its actions against alleged Maoist activists. If evidence is not convincing then this kind of action goes directly against supremacy of rule under constitutional democracy which allows right to free speech and dissent. If government is unable to produce conclusive evidence, then I am afraid actions of this nature will sound very ominously reminiscent of what happened during the Emergency," Verma siad.
12:14 (IST)
Sudha Bharadwaj to be produced before Punjab and Haryana High Court tomorrow
The police have confirmed that lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj will be produced before the high court on Thursday. However, she will not be allowed to interact with the media. She remains under a house arrest, where she is allowed to meet only her advocates and family members.
12:09 (IST)
Protests break out in Hyderabad after five activists' arrest; police detain protesters
Accoring to a report in India Today, intellectuals and activists took to streets in Hyderabad to protest against the arrest of five human rights activists on Tuesday. The police has, however, detained the protestors.
11:51 (IST)
3 Left-wing activists arrested after raids brought to Pune
Three of the five Left-wing activists, who were arrested yesterday by Maharashtra Police in connection with its ongoing probe into suspected Maoist links to an event held in Pune, were brought to the city late last night, the police said.
11:44 (IST)
Gautam Navlakha's colleague says he strives for truth; claims 'Urban Naxal' tag a media-driven propaganda
11:34 (IST)
BJP ally Shiv Sena slams arrest of human rights activists
BJP ally Shiv Sena has slammed the arrest of five activists in connection with Bhima- Koregaon violence saying it is wrong to arrest activists for political gains. "The mastermind of Bhima- Koregaon violence has yet not been arrested," Manisha Kayande, leader of Shiv Sena told CNN-News18.
11:33 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi hits out at BJP over crackdown on activists
Rahul Gandhi, who is on a tour to flood-hit Kerala, hit out at BJP and RSS over the police action against five Left-leaning human rights activists. Rahul said that there were two ideologies pitted against one another: While one seeks to accept all versions of India and everybody's point of views, the other wants only one ideology to prevail, the one based out of Nagpur.
11:26 (IST)
Journalist Pranav Dikshit calls for suspension of Vivek Agnihotri's Twitter account over his list of 'Urban Naxals'
11:12 (IST)
Delhi HC postpones hearing on arrest of Gautam Navlakha
The Division bench composed of Justices S Muralidhar and Vinod Goel of the Delhi High Court, will now hear the writ petition filed by activist Gautam Navlakha at 2.15 pm on Wednesday. The matter was scheduled to be taken up today morning, however, it was postponed for a later time after Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi submitted that translation of documents isn't ready and the same will be provided to petitioners by 12 noon today, The Leaflet reported.
11:04 (IST)
'Punished for being Varavara Rao's son-in-law,' Prof K Satyanarayana's emotional press statement after his home was raided
"My thirty years of academic life has been destroyed in five minutes. They asked me 'why are you reading Mao', 'why are you reading Marx', and 'why are you keeping the photos of Ambedkar and Phule instead of gods and goddesses... Nothing criminal they found, but they don't understand that I have to read and teach," Professor Satyanarayana said.
Video procured by Greeshma Rai
10:57 (IST)
CJI Dipak Misra to hear plea against arrest of activists at 3.45 pm
According to The Leaflet, the chief justice has allowed a petition filed by Romila Thapar and others to be listed in his court for today. CJI Dipak Misra is expected to hear the matter today at 3.45 pm.
10:50 (IST)
Romila Thapar files plea in Supreme Court against arrest of activists, says report
Professor Romila Thapar has filed a petition against the arbitrary arrests of human rights defenders in the Supreme Court. The petition, which is being represented by advocate Vrinda Grover on Thapar's behalf, is supported by Indira Jaisingh and other prominent human rights activist. The matter is likely to be mentioned before the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra today.
10:35 (IST)
Man whose FIR spurred nationwide raids, reveres Sambhaji Bhide, attacks Left-wing ideology
The Pune police, which arrested five activists and raided various parts of the country on Tuesday in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon riots, is following up on the FIR filed by one Tushar Damgude on 8 January. Apart from being smitten by Bhide, Damgude’s favourite pass time seems to be attacking the Left-wingers on Facebook, where he writes prolifically in Marathi for his 13,500-plus followers.
Read the full article here
10:25 (IST)
As Anger Mounts Over Arrest of Activists, Officials Cite 'Letters by Maoists' on Modi Assassination Plot
As the outrage for arrest of five human rights activists dominated the public discourse, officials have sought to link the Tuesday's crackdown to two letters discussing assassination of senior BJP leaders. The letters, purportedly exchanged by Maoist leaders, indicated plans to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, leading to police action against prominent Left-wing activists in several states and arrest of five of them for suspected links with the red ultras, security officials said.
While the 2016 letter suggested that there were deliberations among the Naxals to kill Modi, Shah and Singh, the 2017 letter referred to a plan to carry out a Rajiv Gandhi assassination-type attack on the Prime Minister during one of his roadshows, they claimed.
10:09 (IST)
Vivek Agnihotri urges people to make a list of 'Urban Naxals' on Twitter
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Tuesday urged 'bright young people' to make a list of 'Urban Naxals' after five activists were arrested by Pune Police in connection with their alleged Maoist links.
09:32 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor tweets on Bhima Koregaon raids, says freedom of speech should be preserved
09:24 (IST)
Three of five activists arrested to be presented in a Pune court today
Three of the five activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence probe will be presented in a Pune court on Wednesday. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira will be produced in a Pune court today. Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj and journalist Gautam Navlakha, who were arrested in Delhi, are not to be moved to Pune as their transit remand was rejected.
09:04 (IST)
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for supporting 'Maoists'
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
08:57 (IST)
Will your case withstand court's scrutiny, advocate Susan Abraham asks Maharashtra Police
Advocate Susan Abraham, who is wife of Varnan Gonsalves, one of the activists.arrested on Tuesday said, "This is being done under government's pressure. If you think Bhima Koregaon was an assassination plot, then file an FIR. You've made this case, will it stand before the court?"
08:44 (IST)
Human Rights' body seeks NHRC's intervention in arrest of political activists
Human Rights Defenders Alert - India have written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the police crackdown against political activists. In its letter, the HRDA blamed the police of projecting human rights activists as 'Maoist operatives.'
"A prejudicial narrative was created in the mainstream media immediately following the arrests of the above mentioned human rights defenders, projecting them as “Maoist operatives” to justify their arbitrary arrests and the Pune police joint commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, had claimed that the Elgar Parishad event was funded by Maoist organisations. Thereafter, a letter was circulated in the media," the letter reads.
08:25 (IST)
Home Ministry note reveals 'Urban Naxals' under scanner; Centre mulls strategy to target Left-wing extremism facilitators
Firstpost has reviewed a Ministry of Home Affairs' note that suggests that the strategy to tackle Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) challenges must include a plan to tackle 'Urban Naxalism'. The note also proposes a separate budget to counter the growing Naxal footprint in cities. The home ministry believes that many front organisations are created by Maoists to facilitate mass-mobilisation in semi-urban and urban areas through ostensibly democratic means and most of these organisations are led by well-educated intellectuals with a firm belief in the Maoist insurgency doctrine.
"These ideologues function as masks to cover the violent nature of the CPI (Maoist) ideology. They also form propaganda/disinformation machinery of the party. The front organisations also skilfully use state structures and legal processes to further the Maoist agenda and weaken the enforcement regime. The important functions of these organisations include the recruitment of 'professional revolutionaries', raising funds for the insurgency, creating urban shelters for underground cadres, providing legal assistance to arrested cadres and mass-mobilisation by agitating over issues of relevance/convenience. The front organisations aim to provide short-term democratic subterfuge to cover up the totalitarian and oppressive nature of the Maoist ideology," the note adds.
Read the full article here
08:11 (IST)
Rights groups decry multi-city raids, arrests of activists as 'virtual declaration of emergency'
Human Rights Groups and various activists have decried the arrest of five Left-leaning intellectuals and raids at their homes. Author Arundhati Roy called the Maharashtra Police crackdown 'an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution' while historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling".
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, "Fascist fangs are now openly bared. It is a clear declaration of emergency. They are going after anyone who has spoken against the government on rights issues. They are against any dissent."
08:08 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress gives cautious reaction, says ensure arrests aren't politically motivated
The government must take action against culprits but its steps should not be politically motivated, the Maharashtra Congress said.
08:06 (IST)
Letter, recovered in April, hails Varavara Rao for 'guidance' in Naxal activities, says report
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country, PTI reported.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
07:47 (IST)
Sudha Bharadwaj's lawyer says police tried to take her to Pune despite HC order
07:40 (IST)
Punjab & Haryana High Court to hear matter of Sudha Bharadwaj's arrest on Thursday
07:34 (IST)
Maharashtra Police allegedly tried to take Sudha Bharadwaj out of Faridabad, despite HC order
It is alleged that the Maharashtra Police team was taking activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who was arrested yesterday, to the airport despite an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ordered the magistrate to peruse the FIR lodged against Bharadwaj and see if relevant CRPC provisions have been followed. However, since the FIR and related documents were in Marathi, the magistrate ordered them to be translated.
However, the police proceeded to take Bhardwaj to the airport despite being informed of the high court order by her lawyers. But later the police agreed to bring back Bharadwaj to her residence.
07:23 (IST)
Delhi HC to hear plea on Gautam Navlakha's arrest at 10.30 am today
The Delhi High Court will today hear the matter of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha's arrest. The matter came before the court when a Habeas Corpus petition was filed on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police following searches at his residence on suspicion of Maoist links.
The bench denying the transit remand to take Navlakha to Pune, said that the activist cannot be taken out of Delhi till the time it hears the matter since the specific allegations against him were unclear.
07:07 (IST)
Recap: Activists including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj arrested by Pune Police
Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi, a senior police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
07:06 (IST)
Recap: Police raid homes of Left-wing activists in several states, arrest at least 5