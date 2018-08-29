Bhima Koregaon raids latest updates: After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
Human Rights Groups and various activists have decried the arrest of five Left-leaning intellectuals and raids at their homes. Author Arundhati Roy called the Maharashtra Police crackdown 'an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution' while historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling". Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, "Fascist fangs are now openly bared. It is a clear declaration of emergency. They are going after anyone who has spoken against the government on rights issues. They are against any dissent."
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
Police on Tuesday arrested five human rights activists and alleged Maoist sympathizers, including Left ideologue Varavara Rao, in connection with the Koregaon-Bhima riots in Maharashtra.
The raids took place at 10 places in Mumbai, Pune, Goa, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Haryana.
"We have arrested Varavara Rao, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Pereira, Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha," Joint Police Commissioner of Pune Shivajirao Bodkhe told IANS.
Besides, other activists across the country including Kranti, Stan Swami and Anand Teltumbde were raided in the major operation that is part of the ongoing probe into the involvement of Maoist supporters into the Bhima-Koregaon riots of 1 January this year.
In a related development, the Delhi High Court directed Maharashtra Police not to take Navlakha out of Delhi till Wednesday and keep him under house arrest till further orders.
The court directive came on a habeas corpus petition filed by Navlakha's counsel seeking to know his whereabouts. The police told the court that they had already got transit remand of the accused from a magistrate.
Scores of supporters of these activists staged noisy protests during the police raids at various locations, including in Mumbai and Thane.
The arrests also evoked condemnation from other activists and former bureaucrats who expressed shock over the raids on the homes of intellectuals and activists critical of the BJP.
They called it an attempt to strike terror among those fighting for justice for the marginalised.
The signatories to the joint statement included Admiral (retd) L Ramdas, former bureaucrat Harsh Mander, former JNU student activist Shehla Rashid Shora, journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and rights activists Teesta Setalvad and Swami Agnivesh.
Among the angles being probed after Tuesday's crackdown are the modus operandi of the activists, their sources of finance and modes of funding of their activities, their suspected connections with like-minded groups and related issues, officials indicated.
Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh (BBM) President Prakash Ambedkar called it an attempt by the government to "silence the masses" in the wake of the recent crackdown on the Hindu rightwing group Sanatan Sanstha.
"But now NGOs which are non-political will become more active and aggressive than they were earlier in opposing this (BJP) government in order to safeguard democracy and human rights," warned Ambedkar, the grandson of B.R. Ambedkar.
Officials described Tuesday's operations as a follow-up to similar action taken on April 17 when the Pune Police swooped on over half a dozen Dalit activists and those involved with the Kabir Kala Manch, which organised an Elgar Conference in Pune on December 31.
The next day, on January 1, caste riots erupted in Bhima-Koregaon which left one person dead, culminating in a Maharashtra shutdown on January 3 called by the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh of Prakash Ambedkar.
After nearly five months, Pune Police teams fanned out in around half a dozen states and raided the homes and offices of several persons who are suspected to be linked with the Elgar Conference or are considered as Maoist supporters.
The police have seized items like computers, laptops, CDs, pen-drives, 'incriminating documents' and books from them and contended that they functioned like an 'urban think tank' for Maoists.
Previously, during the April action, the Pune police had targeted rights activists like Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Rona Wilson and Sudhir Dhawale (all arrested) besides raiding Harshali Potdar, Jyoti Jagtap, Ramesh Gaychor and Sagar Gorke.
Those arrested were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Indian Penal Code.
Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 09:32 AM
Highlights
Shashi Tharoor tweets on Bhima Koregaon raids, says freedom of speech should be preserved
Three of five activists arrested to be presented in a Pune court today
Three of the five activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence probe will be presented in a Pune court on Wednesday. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira will be produced in a Pune court today. Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj and journalist Gautam Navlakha, who were arrested in Delhi, are not to be moved to Pune as their transit remand was rejected.
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for supporting 'Maoists'
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
Will your case withstand court's scrutiny, advocate Susan Abraham asks Maharashtra Police
Advocate Susan Abraham, who is wife of Varnan Gonsalves, one of the activists.arrested on Tuesday said, "This is being done under government's pressure. If you think Bhima Koregaon was an assassination plot, then file an FIR. You've made this case, will it stand before the court?"
Human Rights' body seeks NHRC's intervention in arrest of political activists
Human Rights Defenders Alert - India have written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the police crackdown against political activists. In its letter, the HRDA blamed the police of projecting human rights activists as 'Maoist operatives.'
"A prejudicial narrative was created in the mainstream media immediately following the arrests of the above mentioned human rights defenders, projecting them as “Maoist operatives” to justify their arbitrary arrests and the Pune police joint commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, had claimed that the Elgar Parishad event was funded by Maoist organisations. Thereafter, a letter was circulated in the media," the letter reads.
Letter, recovered in April, hails Varavara Rao for 'guidance' in Naxal activities, says report
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country, PTI reported.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
Punjab & Haryana High Court to hear matter of Sudha Bharadwaj's arrest on Thursday
Maharashtra Police allegedly tried to take Sudha Bharadwaj out of Faridabad, despite HC order
It is alleged that the Maharashtra Police team was taking activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who was arrested yesterday, to the airport despite an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ordered the magistrate to peruse the FIR lodged against Bharadwaj and see if relevant CRPC provisions have been followed. However, since the FIR and related documents were in Marathi, the magistrate ordered them to be translated.
However, the police proceeded to take Bhardwaj to the airport despite being informed of the high court order by her lawyers. But later the police agreed to bring back Bharadwaj to her residence.
Delhi HC to hear plea on Gautam Navlakha's arrest at 10.30 am today
The Delhi High Court will today hear the matter of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha's arrest. The matter came before the court when a Habeas Corpus petition was filed on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police following searches at his residence on suspicion of Maoist links.
The bench denying the transit remand to take Navlakha to Pune, said that the activist cannot be taken out of Delhi till the time it hears the matter since the specific allegations against him were unclear.
Recap: Activists including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj arrested by Pune Police
Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi, a senior police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Recap: Police raid homes of Left-wing activists in several states, arrest at least 5
09:32 (IST)
Shashi Tharoor tweets on Bhima Koregaon raids, says freedom of speech should be preserved
09:24 (IST)
Three of five activists arrested to be presented in a Pune court today
Three of the five activists arrested in the Bhima-Koregaon violence probe will be presented in a Pune court on Wednesday. Telugu poet Varavara Rao, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira will be produced in a Pune court today. Trade union activist Sudha Bharadwaj and journalist Gautam Navlakha, who were arrested in Delhi, are not to be moved to Pune as their transit remand was rejected.
09:04 (IST)
Kiren Rijiju slams Rahul Gandhi for supporting 'Maoists'
After Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted against the government action on Left-wing and human rights activists, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has hit out at him today. Calling 'Maoists' number one threat to national security, Rijiju criticised Rahul for coming out in support of 'Maoists.'
08:57 (IST)
Will your case withstand court's scrutiny, advocate Susan Abraham asks Maharashtra Police
Advocate Susan Abraham, who is wife of Varnan Gonsalves, one of the activists.arrested on Tuesday said, "This is being done under government's pressure. If you think Bhima Koregaon was an assassination plot, then file an FIR. You've made this case, will it stand before the court?"
08:44 (IST)
Human Rights' body seeks NHRC's intervention in arrest of political activists
Human Rights Defenders Alert - India have written a letter to the National Human Rights Commission seeking its intervention in the police crackdown against political activists. In its letter, the HRDA blamed the police of projecting human rights activists as 'Maoist operatives.'
"A prejudicial narrative was created in the mainstream media immediately following the arrests of the above mentioned human rights defenders, projecting them as “Maoist operatives” to justify their arbitrary arrests and the Pune police joint commissioner, Ravindra Kadam, had claimed that the Elgar Parishad event was funded by Maoist organisations. Thereafter, a letter was circulated in the media," the letter reads.
08:25 (IST)
Home Ministry note reveals 'Urban Naxals' under scanner; Centre mulls strategy to target Left-wing extremism facilitators
Firstpost has reviewed a Ministry of Home Affairs' note that suggests that the strategy to tackle Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) challenges must include a plan to tackle 'Urban Naxalism'. The note also proposes a separate budget to counter the growing Naxal footprint in cities. The home ministry believes that many front organisations are created by Maoists to facilitate mass-mobilisation in semi-urban and urban areas through ostensibly democratic means and most of these organisations are led by well-educated intellectuals with a firm belief in the Maoist insurgency doctrine.
"These ideologues function as masks to cover the violent nature of the CPI (Maoist) ideology. They also form propaganda/disinformation machinery of the party. The front organisations also skilfully use state structures and legal processes to further the Maoist agenda and weaken the enforcement regime. The important functions of these organisations include the recruitment of 'professional revolutionaries', raising funds for the insurgency, creating urban shelters for underground cadres, providing legal assistance to arrested cadres and mass-mobilisation by agitating over issues of relevance/convenience. The front organisations aim to provide short-term democratic subterfuge to cover up the totalitarian and oppressive nature of the Maoist ideology," the note adds.
Read the full article here
08:11 (IST)
Rights groups decry multi-city raids, arrests of activists as 'virtual declaration of emergency'
Human Rights Groups and various activists have decried the arrest of five Left-leaning intellectuals and raids at their homes. Author Arundhati Roy called the Maharashtra Police crackdown 'an attempted coup against the Indian Constitution' while historian Ramachandra Guha called the action "absolutely chilling".
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan said, "Fascist fangs are now openly bared. It is a clear declaration of emergency. They are going after anyone who has spoken against the government on rights issues. They are against any dissent."
08:08 (IST)
Maharashtra Congress gives cautious reaction, says ensure arrests aren't politically motivated
The government must take action against culprits but its steps should not be politically motivated, the Maharashtra Congress said.
08:06 (IST)
Letter, recovered in April, hails Varavara Rao for 'guidance' in Naxal activities, says report
A letter purportedly written by a Maoist leader and seized by the police in April this year hails prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao for his alleged "guidance" in various Naxal activities in the country, PTI reported.
The letter in question was part of a bunch of documents seized by the Pune police during the searches at the premises of five people arrested in June this year for alleged links with Maoists. The searches were carried out in different parts of the country in April. The letter written in Hindi by one comrade named Milind, hails Rao, described as a "senior comrade", and advocate Surendra Gadling for their "guidance" in carrying out Naxal activities in various parts of the country.
07:47 (IST)
Sudha Bharadwaj's lawyer says police tried to take her to Pune despite HC order
07:40 (IST)
Punjab & Haryana High Court to hear matter of Sudha Bharadwaj's arrest on Thursday
07:34 (IST)
Maharashtra Police allegedly tried to take Sudha Bharadwaj out of Faridabad, despite HC order
It is alleged that the Maharashtra Police team was taking activist and lawyer Sudha Bhardwaj, who was arrested yesterday, to the airport despite an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ordered the magistrate to peruse the FIR lodged against Bharadwaj and see if relevant CRPC provisions have been followed. However, since the FIR and related documents were in Marathi, the magistrate ordered them to be translated.
However, the police proceeded to take Bhardwaj to the airport despite being informed of the high court order by her lawyers. But later the police agreed to bring back Bharadwaj to her residence.
07:23 (IST)
Delhi HC to hear plea on Gautam Navlakha's arrest at 10.30 am today
The Delhi High Court will today hear the matter of activist and journalist Gautam Navlakha's arrest. The matter came before the court when a Habeas Corpus petition was filed on Tuesday after he was arrested by the Maharashtra police following searches at his residence on suspicion of Maoist links.
The bench denying the transit remand to take Navlakha to Pune, said that the activist cannot be taken out of Delhi till the time it hears the matter since the specific allegations against him were unclear.
07:07 (IST)
Recap: Activists including Varavara Rao, Sudha Bharadwaj arrested by Pune Police
Near-simultaneous searches were carried out at the residences of prominent Telugu poet Varavara Rao in Hyderabad, activists Vernon Gonzalves and Arun Farreira in Mumbai, trade union activist Sudha Bhardwaj in Faridabad and civil liberties activist Gautam Navalakha in New Delhi, a senior police official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
07:06 (IST)
Recap: Police raid homes of Left-wing activists in several states, arrest at least 5