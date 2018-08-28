Who is Stan Swamy?

Stan Swamy is a tribal rights activist who has been a supporter of the pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand since it's inception. Swamy and 20 others, including former Congress MLA from Kolebira, Simdega district of Jharkhand, were booked by Khunti police on 30 July for sedition under sections 121, 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections 66A and 66F of the IT Act.

Pathalgadi are stone slabs bearing inscriptions that villagers in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have, over the past year, appropriated to declare their "independence" from the state and central government, and as signposts to mark tribal agitation.

ACP Shivaji Pawar of Pune Police has been investigating the case and had personally coordinated with DIG Ranchi, AV Homkar to ensure raid is conducted swiftly in wee hours of the morning.

Input by Manmohan Singh, 101Reporters