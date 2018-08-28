Raids LIVE updates: A Habeus Corpus petition has been filed in Delhi High Court against the arrest of journalist Gautam Navlakha. He was picked up from his Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi High Court will hear the petition at 4 pm.
"This is another example of government selectively targeting Christians in the name of Pathalgadi and Maoist connections. Case number 4/18 registered by Vishrambaug police station in Pune is an attempt to link Father Swamy with urban Maoists groups, which is wrong." said Vasvi Kido, a social worker.
Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested from her Delhi residence on Tuesday. The police had earlier raided her Badarpur residence and confiscated her laptop, journal, storage devices and mobile phones. The police reportedly also requested access to her email IDs and social media accounts.
Writer and activist Varavara Rao has been arrested in Hyderabad and is being taken to the Nampally court to obtain transit warrant. Father Stan Swamy from Ranchi said that the Pune police raided his residence at 6 am on Tuesday and took his laptop, mobile phone, his tab, a few documents, 20-25 videotapes and a press release on the Pathalgadi (movement) released a few weeks ago. Pune police said that they had received confidential information about Swamy and so wanted to seize his laptop, hard drives, mobiles, notebooks and other technical equipment to prevent him from destroying information.
Teams of Pune police raided the houses of activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad and Faridabad. Among those whose houses were searched are Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Stan Swamy in Ranchi. In Hyderabad, raids were reported from the homes of Varavara Rao and his family members, and two other activists, Kranti and Naseem.
Taking the investigation in the Bhima Koregaon incident forward, the police teams are conducting nationwide raids. A team of Maharashtra Police raided the home of noted social worker, Father Stan Swamy in Namkum area of Ranchi in Jharkhand around 6 am on Tuesday morning. Police have confiscated several items like computers, laptop, CDs, papers and books during their search. Swamy was also quizzed about activities of several banned organisations in Maharasthtra. Jharkhand police are aiding the operations.
Meanwhile, similar reports were recieved from Telangana, Delhi and Mumbai. According to reports, teams of Maharashtra Police have simultaneously raided Arun Ferreira, Susan Abrahams and Vernon Gonsalvez's residences in Mumbai. Activist Gautam Navlakhas Delhi residence and Anand Teltumbde's house in Goa were also raided. In Telangana's capital Hyderabad, Professor Vara Vara Rao and his daughters Anala and Pawana's houses were raided. Teams raided journalist Kurmanath's house in Hyderabad as well.
Amnesty India tweets on Bhima-Koregaon raids, says govt responsible to protect people's rights
Amnesty India has raised questions on the systematic crackdown on activists across different locations in India. The rights' group said: "In June this year, five activists from Maharashtra were arrested on suspicion of having links with banned Maoist groups. The activists who were arrested have a history of working to protect the rights of some of India’s most marginalized people. Today, Maharashtra police have launched raids on rights activists across the country... This crackdown raises disturbing questions about whether these people are being targeted for their activism."
Ranchi Police says 'objectionable material' seized from Stan Swamy's home
"Some literature of objectionable nature has been seized by team of Pune Police during a raid at Father Stan Swamy's residence in Ranchi, today morning. A laptop, CDs, a camera and mobile phone of Swamy has also been taken into custody by the team. Swamy was questioned at his house and let off," says Amol V Homkar, DIG, Ranchi police.
Habeus Corpus petition filed in Delhi HC against arrest of journalist Gautam Navlakha
A Habeus Corpus petition has been filed in Delhi High Court against the arrest of journalist Gautam Navlakha. He was picked up from his Delhi home on Tuesday afternoon. The Delhi High Court will hear the petition at 4 pm.
Won't be cowed down, says Father Stan Swamy after raid at his residence
"Pune police came to investigate whether I am a Maoist or not. I handed over to them whatever they demanded. Let them investigate, I will not be cowed down by such measures," said Father Stan Swamy, addressing media persons after the raid.
New ploy to target Christians in name of Pathalgadi, says Ranchi based activist
"This is another example of government selectively targeting Christians in the name of Pathalgadi and Maoist connections. Case number 4/18 registered by Vishrambaug police station in Pune is an attempt to link Father Swamy with urban Maoists groups, which is wrong. Police brought the notice in Marathi when they knew that none here understands the language. The document they are calling press release on Pathalgadi is actually a study done by Father Swamy's NGO, Bagaicha, regarding alleged malpractices of Missionaries of Charity in Jharkhand," said Vasvi Kido, a social worker.
Activist Varavara Rao arrested from Hyderabad
Varavara Rao, who was arrested following a raid on his house, is being taken to Pune, his wife said. Rao has been under house arrest for the last one and a half months. There is high tension among activists, as eight other houses have also been searched.
This includes Professor Satyanarayana, Journalist Kranthi and Kurmanna, and close aides or fellow activists of Rao. CDs, laptops and books have been seized from their homes.
Sudha Bharadwaj picked up from her Badarpur residence
Police personnel at Stan Swamy's residence
Journalist Gautam Navlakha's home raided; taken into custody
Journalist and civil rights activist Gautam Navlakhe's home has also been raided in connection with the organisation of Elgaar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017 and his alleged Maoist links, He has reportedly been taken into police custody in connection with the Bhima Koregaon violence case.
Human rights activist Sudha Bharadwaj picked up from her Badarpur residence
Human rights activist and lawyer Sudha Bharadwaj was arrested from her Delhi residence on Tuesday. The police had earlier raided her Badarpur residence and confiscated her laptop, journal, storage devices and mobile phones. The police reportedly also requested access to her email IDs and social media accounts.
Who is Stan Swamy?
Stan Swamy is a tribal rights activist who has been a supporter of the pathalgadi movement in Jharkhand since it's inception. Swamy and 20 others, including former Congress MLA from Kolebira, Simdega district of Jharkhand, were booked by Khunti police on 30 July for sedition under sections 121, 121A and 124A of the IPC and Sections 66A and 66F of the IT Act.
Pathalgadi are stone slabs bearing inscriptions that villagers in Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh have, over the past year, appropriated to declare their "independence" from the state and central government, and as signposts to mark tribal agitation.
ACP Shivaji Pawar of Pune Police has been investigating the case and had personally coordinated with DIG Ranchi, AV Homkar to ensure raid is conducted swiftly in wee hours of the morning.
Police confiscates CDs, laptop, camera from Stan Swamy's home
The team of Pune police which raided the home of Stan Swamy has confiscated 21 CDs, 2 SIM cards, a laptop, camera, a list of tribal freedom fighters from Jharkhand and a press release about the Khunti gangrape case during the raid. They also took in possession Swamy's mobile phone.
Police raided Ranchi-based activist Stan Swamy's house at 6 am today
Maharashtra police arrived at Stan Swamy's house at 6 am and presented an official letter in Marathi. Swamy refused to sign it without a translation, so the police provided an undertaking of having explained the letter to him sentence by sentence.
Proffesor K Satyanarayana's Hyderabad home raided
K Satyanarayana, a cultural studies professor at English and Foreign Languages University, (EFL-U), was also among a row of Left-leaning intellectuals whose houses were raided today.
Police personnel entered Satyanarayana's residence in the EFL-U campus at around 10 am and the raid is still underway. Satyanarayana's father-in-law and noted Left-wing intellectual Varavara Rao's Hyderabad home was also raided.
Residence of Ranchi-based activist Stan Swamy raided
A team of nine police personnel from Maharashtra Police, led by inspector Deepak Nigam, raided the residence of a noted social worker, Fr. Stan Swamy in Namkom area of Ranchi, Jharkhand, at around 6am on Tuesday. DIG, Ranchi range, AV Homkar confirmed the development and said that objectionable material has been confiscated from the residence of Stan Swamy.
Pune Police arrested Elgaar Parishad members, left-leaning thinkers in Bhima Koregaon incident
The Pune Police had arrested five people, including prominent Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale, for allegedly having close Maoist links from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi in connection with the 1 January incident. All the five were arrested in a case registered against the organisers of Elgar Parishad held in Pune ahead of the Bhima-Koregaon incident.
It is alleged that provocative speeches were made at the Elgar Parishad held on 31 December last year at the historic Shaniwarwada fortification in Pune.
The Elgar Parishad was organised to commemorate 200 years of the Bhima Koregaon battle in which British forces, comprising a large number of Dalit soldiers, had defeated the Peshwas who had represented the Maratha empire. Dalits view the battle as the defeat of "casteist" Peshwas, who were Brahmins.
Police investigation in Bhima-Koregaon violence turned towards Left-wing activists in March
In the violence at Bhima Koregaon, two communities clashed over the celebration of the victory in Bhima-Koregaon battle. Large groups had burnt and stoned vehicles and property injuring doens, while one person was killed.
Initially, the investigation targetted Hindu extremist outfits and Maratha-right activists in Pune and Maharashtra, but later in March the Pune Police said that there was no evidence against Shiv Prathishtan Hindustan leader Sambhaji Bhide who reportedly gave an inflammatory speech near the Bhima Koregaon village, days before the violence broke out.
Since then, the investigation turned to explore the role of 'Maoist sympathisers' and Dalit-right activists in instigating the violence.
Maharashtra Police raids Mumbai home of Arun Ferreira
Another person whose residence was raided in Mumbai is Arun Farreira, political activist, cartoonist, and alumnus of St Xavier's college Mumbai. Farreira, like Gonsalves, was picked up in 2007 from his home by the Maharashtra ATS and remained in prison till 2011. He faced charges of sedition under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, the charges were scrapped in 2014, according to The Indian Express.
He was again arrested in 2011 and taken to a police station in Gadchiroli district. The arrest was made for two cases of Naxalite attacks in 2007 and the court allowed police custody even as Ferreira complained of abduction. He finally stepped out of prison in 2012.
Home of activist Vernon Gonsalves raided in Mumbai
A team of Maharashtra Police raided the Mumbai home of activists Vernon Gonsalves in Mumbai. According to 101 Reporters, the raid at Gonsalves’s house began at around 6 am and is still underway.
Gonsalves is a former professor of business organization at a prominent Mumbai college. He has been previously accused of having links to banned Naxalite outfits. Gonsalves was also labelled an ex-central committee member and former secretary of Maharashtra State Rajya Committee of the Naxalites. He has spent six years in prison between 2007 and 2013, when he was picked up by the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad from his Mumbai residence in August 2017.
He was convicted under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in 2007 by a Mumbai court.
Maharahstra Police conducts nation-wide raids in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence
Taking the investigation in the Bhima Koregaon incident forward, the Maharashtra Police is reportedly conducting raids across India at homes of activists most of whome are politically Left-leaning. Reports suggest that teams of Maharashtra Police simultaneously conducted raids in Goa, Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, and Delhi.
