Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court to hear bail pleas of Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj on 10 October

Pune: Vernon Gonsalves, one of the five activists arrested by Pune Police in August for alleged links with Maoists, filed a bail application in a court in Pune on Friday.

Sudha Bharadwaj, arrested in the same case, has already moved the court in Pune for bail. Both pleas will be heard on 10 October, a lawyer said.

Bharadwaj, Gonsalves, poet Varavara Rao and Arun Ferreira are currently under house arrest, while Gautam Navlakha was freed by the Delhi High Court on Monday.

Gonsalves's lawyer Rahul Deshmukh said that the sessions court in Pune scheduled the hearing on both bail pleas for 10 October.

Police arrested the five activists in connection with Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December which allegedly triggered violence at Koregaon-Bhima next day.

Police alleged that some of the backers of the conclave had Maoist links.