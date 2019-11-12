Bhima Koregaon case: Pune court rejects Gautam Navlakha's anticipatory bail plea, refuses to extend protection from arrest

A sessions court in Pune on Tuesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of activist Gautam Navlakha, who is an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case. The court also rejected his application seeking protection from arrest for three more days.

The interim protection from arrest granted to him by the Supreme Court comes to an end on Tuesday. It is likely that Navlakha will be soon taken into custody by the Pune Police.

Navlakha had moved the sessions court on 5 November seeking anticipatory bail.

While rejecting the anticipatory bail, the court said that prima facie there is enough material to show that Navlakha is 'an active leader' of the banned organisation (Communist Party of India-Maoist), reported BarandBench.

According to police, speeches made at the conclave aggravated the caste violence around Bhima Koregaon village in the district on 1 January, 2018, in which one person was killed and several others were injured. The police also claimed that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

During further probe, it arrested ten Left-leaning activists including Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao, accusing them of having links with Naxals. Navlakha, who was also named as accused, was not arrested.

The activist had approached the Bombay High Court seeking quashing of the case. After the court dismissed his plea, Navlakha moved the Supreme Court which granted him interim protection from arrest and said he could seek anticipatory bail from the local court.

Navlakha and the other accused are facing a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The activist has also been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including sedition and waging war.

With inputs from agencies