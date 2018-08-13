You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Bhim Army to stage protest in Delhi demanding Chandrashekhar Azad's release under National Security Act

India Press Trust of India Aug 13, 2018 14:29:44 IST

New Delhi: The Bhim Army is planning to stage a protest on the Parliament Street on 19 August demanding release of its founder Chandrashekhar Azad who is in jail on charges of engineering caste riots in Saharanpur last year.

A placard with image of Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan. News18

A placard with image of Dalit leader Chandrasekhar Azad Ravan. News18

The Dalit organisation is also demanding withdrawal of cases against those who have been jailed in connection with the 2 April Bharat Bandh violence.

"We will stage a protest on the Parliament Street and march to the Parliament demanding release of Chandrashekhar Azad and dropping of charges under the National Security Act (NSA) against him," Bhim Army national president Vinay Ratan Singh told reporters. "The rally is necessary as there is a civil war-like situation emerging from the government's failure to check issues relating to Dalits and caste discrimination," he alleged.

 


Updated Date: Aug 13, 2018 14:29 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See






A great idea, doesn’t always sound great



Top Stories




Cricket Scores