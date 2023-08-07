Bhilwara gang-rape case: BJP MPs meet victim's family; nine held so far, police personnel face action

A four-member team of BJP women MPs on Sunday met the family members of the 14-year-old victim in the Bhilwara rape-murder case and questioned why Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have not visited them. They also met the district collector and superintendent of police and inquired about the progress of the investigation.

Countering the BJP, AICC national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar said political parties should desist from doing politics on this issue.

Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said seven people, including a woman, have been arrested in this case. Two minors have also been apprehended.

According to a report in The Indian Express, police have registered a case of gang-rape and murder against the accused. They have also booked them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Further, they said that investigations showed that four women, including the wives of the two accused of gangrape, had helped in burning the victim’s body in the furnace, the report said.

Amid allegations of police apathy, a station house officer and the duty officer in the matter have been suspended and two constables taken off active duty.

The 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped, killed and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district on Wednesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda had deputed the team of MPs led by Saroj Pandey and comprising Rekha Sharma, Kanta Kardam and Locket Chatterjee. The team reached Kotri town on Sunday afternoon. Speaking to reporters, Pandey targeted Vadra, saying that she gave the slogan ‘Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon’ but is silent over the incident in Rajasthan.

“When there is any incident in Uttar Pradesh, both brother and sister reach there. But today on this incident, I would like to ask Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and their leaders that why did they not come here,” the BJP MP said.

She also hit out at the Gehlot government over the “rising” crimes against women in Rajasthan. “This government has no sensitivity left. At least they should meet the aggrieved family,” she said.

“Crime is at its peak in Rajasthan and the chief minister is also the home minister… there are no words to condemn this incident. The chief minister should not do politics on women. He should answer why Rajasthan is on top in crime,” Pandey said.

Facing flak over the Bhilwara case, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Saturday said his government takes such incidents very seriously and has directed the police to deal strictly with people involved in crimes against women.

Pandey said that no compensation has been paid to the victim till now.

BJP MP Kanta Kardam said the villagers and the girl’s family told them that she could have been saved but the police did not pay attention to their complaint. She said that people will give an apt reply to the Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

AICC national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar said no party should do politics in the name of getting the victim justice as she was the daughter of India and not any party or organisation.

He said a compensation of Rs 53.50 lakh will be given to the victim’s family by the government, political parties and social organisations. One member of the family would also be given a job on contract basis.

In order to bring the accused to book, police will file the charge sheet in the case within 15 days.

Police have arrested Kalu (25), his brother Kanha Kalbeliya (21), Kalu’s wife Lad alias Jiji (25), Pappu (35), Sanjay (20), Kamlesh (30) and Prabhu (40) in connection with the case. A married minor and a teenager have also been held, SP Sidhu said.

The BJP team also visited the site of the incident. It will prepare a report and submit it to Nadda. BJP national secretary Alka Gurjar and Mahila Morcha state president Raksha Bhandari accompanied the team.

“We will present the immediate report to BJP national president J P Nadda within 24 hours,” Pandey said.

(With inputs from PTI)