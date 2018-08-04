You are here:
Bharatiya Kisan Union activists block Yamuna Expressway; calls of protest after Mathura Police promises redressal of demands

India Press Trust of India Aug 04, 2018 07:48:07 IST

Mathura: The activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union blocked the Yamuna Expressway on Friday to press for their demands.

The two-hour blockade was lifted after the protesters were given assurance of speedy redressal of their problems, said Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mahaban) Upama Pandey.

"We were left with no option but to demonstrate as the administration was turning a blind eye to the problems of farmers," district president of Bhartiya Kisan Union Raj Kumar Tomar said.

The demands included compensation for inundated crop, financial assistance for damaged houses, including the names of farmers left out of the crop insurance scheme, Tomar added.


