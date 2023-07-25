'BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win', Himanta Biswa Sarma responds to Rahul Gandhi's 'We are INDIA' remark

Shortly after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi remarked “we are INDIA” and “will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur” in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s criticism of Opposition alliance, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday hit back at the Gandhi scion saying that “this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A” which wants to speak only for Manipur and punish those who speak for others.

Taking to twitter, Sarma said, “Mr Gandhi, this inherent bias is precisely the problem of I.N.D.I.A . Speak only against Manipur and punish those who speak for others.”

“In BHARAT , our allegiance is towards each and every citizen – be it Manipur, or Rajasthan or West Bengal or in Assam,” he said, adding, “BHARAT will win, BHARAT has to win”

On Tuesday, Modi slammed the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) as the most directionless the country has ever seen and cited reviled names, such as East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, to assert that people cannot be misled merely by the use of the country’s name.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Prime Minister told a BJP Parliamentary Party meeting that the conduct of the opposition has been such that as if it has decided to stay in the Opposition for long.

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi speaks on the BJP Parliamentary party meeting, says, “In the meeting PM Modi said that behaviour of the opposition shows that they permanently want to remain in the opposition for coming years…It is a matter of pride for us… pic.twitter.com/cKCf1tVv95 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

Hitting back at PM Modi, Gandhi tweeted: “Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people.”

“We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur,” the former Congress chief said.

Call us whatever you want, Mr. Modi. We are INDIA. We will help heal Manipur and wipe the tears of every woman and child. We will bring back love and peace for all her people. We will rebuild the idea of India in Manipur. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 25, 2023

This triggered a sharp reaction from the Assam Chief Minister who targeted the Opposition alliance for “inherent bias” as it only wants to talk for Manipur and not the Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh where crimes against women are on the rise.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had sacked Rajendra Gudha as minister on Friday after he cornered his own government in Rajasthan on the issue of women safety in the state.

Since the Monsoon Session of Parliament began on 20 July, little work has been done in Parliament.

Opposition members have seized on the viral video of two women stripped and paraded by a mob from another community in the violence-hit state of Manipur to corner the government.

While the government has expressed its willingness to a debate on the situation in the BJP-ruled state, the opposition has made a statement from PM Modi a precondition for any discussion on the issue, accusing him of insulting Parliament by speaking to the media on the matter and not in either of the Houses.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Bidhuri said the prime minister said even those with a design to divide the country had names like East India Company and Indian Mujahideen, but people will not be misled by these gimmicks.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said Modi told the BJP leaders that Indian National Congress and the East India Company were founded by foreigners.

#WATCH | BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, says “We are proud of our PM. We are coming back to power in 2024. PM Modi has given a statement that Indian National Congress, East India Company was founded by a foreign national. Today people are using names like Indian Mujahideen and… pic.twitter.com/XRpkEXl0eF — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023

He said people were also using names, such as Indian Mujahideen and Popular Front of India, and their realities were quite different from what they tried to project.

With inputs from agencies