'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress workers threaten vegetable shop owner for refusing to fund campaign, three suspended

The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress ran into a controversy on Friday after its party workers vandalised a vegetable shop and threatened the owner for not contributing a demanded amount of Rs 2,000 for the campaign in Kerala's Kollam district.

FP Staff September 16, 2022 11:43:40 IST
Vegetable shop owner S Fawaz. ANI

The incident was caught on mobile phone camera and circulated on social media.

S Fawaz, owner of the vegetable shop, said that the Congress workers demanded Rs 2000 and when he gave them Rs 500, they vandalised the shop.

“A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. I gave Rs 500 but they demanded Rs 2,000. They damaged weighing machines, and threw away vegetables,” said Fawaz.

According to a report on Times Now, the miscreants were a group of five people including Youth Congress state general secretary H Aneesh Khan.
Fawaz has filed a complaint with the Kunnikod police, added the report.
Meanwhile, Congress Kerala state President K Sudhakaran suspended three party workers involved in the incident with immediate effect.
“Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crwodfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations,” Sudhakaran tweeted.

After a day-long break on Thursday, the party resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kollam on Friday morning. The Yatra is currently in its Kerala leg and will traverse through Kerala for the next 17 days.

The yatra will now travel on to Alappuzha and remain in Kerala for another two weeks, covering 453 km spread over 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 days.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will travel through 12 states, covering 3,750 kms, and culminate in Kashmir after 150 days.

With inputs from agencies

