'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress workers threaten vegetable shop owner for refusing to fund campaign, three suspended
The ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' of the Congress ran into a controversy on Friday after its party workers vandalised a vegetable shop and threatened the owner for not contributing a demanded amount of Rs 2,000 for the campaign in Kerala's Kollam district.
The incident was caught on mobile phone camera and circulated on social media.
S Fawaz, owner of the vegetable shop, said that the Congress workers demanded Rs 2000 and when he gave them Rs 500, they vandalised the shop.
“A group of Congress workers reached the shop and asked for donations for ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. I gave Rs 500 but they demanded Rs 2,000. They damaged weighing machines, and threw away vegetables,” said Fawaz.
After a day-long break on Thursday, the party resumed ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kollam on Friday morning. The Yatra is currently in its Kerala leg and will traverse through Kerala for the next 17 days.
The yatra will now travel on to Alappuzha and remain in Kerala for another two weeks, covering 453 km spread over 43 Assembly and 12 Lok Sabha constituencies in 19 days.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading the yatra which started on September 7 in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It will travel through 12 states, covering 3,750 kms, and culminate in Kashmir after 150 days.
With inputs from agencies
