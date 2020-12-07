Bharat Bandh tomorrow: Banks, transport, petrol pumps likely to be affected on 8 December

The call for Bharat Bandh was given by All India Kisan Federation president Prem Singh Bhangu after the fifth round of talks between farmers' leaders and the Centre failed. The sixth round of talks is slated to occur on 9 December

Protesting farmers have called for a nationwide general strike or Bharat Bandh tomorrow (Tuesday, 8 December). The strike comes after a meeting with the Centre over the demands of agitating farmers pertaining to farm laws proved inconclusive.

The sixth round of talks is slated to occur on 9 December.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting on the outskirts of Delhi against Centre's three contentious farm laws.

The call for strike by agitating farmers have received support from political parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Shiv Sena, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam, Left parties, Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

The Bharat Bandh on Tuesday will start from 11 am and will go on till till 3 pm across the country. According to a report by Business Insider, farmers and trade unions from various states are backing the farmers in nationwide strike and the chakka jams (road blockades).

As many as 12 states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Chandigarh, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Odisha and Tamil Nadu have prepared for the Bharat Bandh.

What services will be affected by Bharat Bandh on 8 December?

Transport services

Since some auto and taxi unions have decided to participate in Bharat Bandh, transport services are likely to get largely hit tomorrow.

Delhi Taxi Tourist Transporters Association president Sanjay Samrat in a statement said that several unions, including Delhi State Taxi Cooperative Society and Kaumi Ekta Welfare Association, will join the strike.

Rajender Soni, general secretary of Delhi Auto Rickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Unio, however, said that many “important” auto, taxi and last mile vehicle driver unions will not participate in the nationwide farmers' strike.

Shops and dairy supplies

As per Business Insider, agitating farmers have also appealed to offices and shops to remain closed. Also, dairy suppliers and local transport operators have been asked to support the farmers, which may lead to disruption in supply of milk and vegetables.

Petrol Pumps

The Petrol Pump Dealers Association of Punjab on Sunday announced its support for the Bharat Bandh call of farmer organisations, as per Shillong Times.

Association president Paramjit Singh Doaba told the newspaper all the pumps in the state would remain closed and the oil would be available only for emergency services.

Banks

A number of banks are also expected to be affected as many unions have expressed support to the strike. The All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) in a statement said the government should come forward and resolve the demands in the interest of the nation and farmers.

As per Business Today, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA) and Indian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC) have urged the Centre to resolve the impasse by referring the bills to a committee.

According to Times Now, the strike by farmers will not directly affect the common man. The strike will also not affect the emergency services and family social events like weddings.

Emergency and ambulance services, hospital OPDs, admissions to hospitals, medicine shops, essential/emergency services will not be closed or affected by the nationwide strike.