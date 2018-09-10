Bharat Bandh today LATEST updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh on Monday in Odisha.
Top Congress leaders such as Randeep Singh Surjewala, Ashok Gehlot, and Abhishek Manu Singhvi led the Bharat bandh at Rajghat in New Delhi and said the Narendra Modi government was "all about jumlas". Meanwhile, five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police.
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Petrol prices on Monday increased to Rs 80.73/litre per litre in Delhi. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.83 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).
A number of Opposition parties will unitedly protest the rise in fuel prices in the country on Monday and participate in the 'Bharat Bandh' called by the Congress. Top Opposition party leaders such as Sharad Pawar, MK Stalin and Left leaders have openly extended their support for the call for shut down, while the Trinamool Congress has decided to stay away from the protest.
The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday for all schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, ANI reported.
#Correction: #Karnataka Government declares public holiday for tomorrow for schools and colleges in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure ahead of #BharatBandh tomorrow.
The ruling TMC in West Bengal has expressed support on the issues on which the shut down has been called, but said it was against any kind of strike in the state according to the stated policy of party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged that the Narendra Modi government has "looted" Rs 11 lakh crore from the people of the country in the last 52 months and was running a "profiteering company" rather than a government. The way gas, diesel and petrol prices are increasing every day, it has caused great distress to farmers, he said.
"We demand that petrol and diesel be brought under the ambit of the GST. High prices of petrol and diesel found no mention in the BJP's national executive meeting because they are not bothered about the pain of public," Surjewala said. He also urged people to bring about a change in the country by ousting the BJP from power.
Earlier, Congress spokesperson Ajay Maken said 21 Opposition parties are supporting the Bharat Bandh, besides a number of chambers of commerce and traders' associations.
"DMK will extend complete support to the Bharat Bandh call by the Indian National Congress protesting against the BJP government for steep rise in prices of petrol and diesel. I urge the people and party cadre to make the bandh on 10 September a big success," Stalin has said. In view of the bandh call, Congress has urged party workers not to indulge in any violent protest.
"I appeal to all Congress workers to make the bandh violence-free. We are Mahatma Gandhi's party and we should not associate ourselves with any violence," Maken said a media briefing.
Petrol and diesel prices set new records on Sunday. According to the price notification issued by state fuel retailers, petrol price was raised by 12 paise a litre and diesel by 10 paise per litre on Sunday.
Holding the BJP government responsible for the rise in petrol and diesel prices, Maken alleged that it kept on raising excise duty on fuel even as international crude oil prices have come down. "Between 2014 and now, excise duty on petrol has risen by 211.7 percent and 433 percent on diesel. The excise duty on petrol was Rs 9.2 per litre in 2014 and it has gone up to Rs 19.48 per litre. Similarly, the excise duty on diesel was Rs 3.46 per litre and today it stands at Rs 15.33 per litre," he said.
Maken said that he was "pained" to see that BJP's national executive meeting remained silent on the rising crude oil price issue and has not held any discussions on inflation or rupee depreciation, matters which are directly linked with the common man. "I am pained that the meeting did not discuss a solution to these issues," he said. Maken alleged the economic progress and GDP growth rate, which the UPA government maintained, has been squandered by the present dispensation.
"During our rule, Narendra Modi criticised the rising oil prices saying it has gone into ICU. What would they say now?" he asked. Hitting out at the BJP for attacking the Congress with the 'breaking India' barb, Maken alleged the government has stalled the Make in India initiative as 109 Rafale jets could have been manufactured at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, a PSU. He also said the government has not yielded to the Opposition's demand for a Join Parliamentary Committee probe into the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal.
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Five detained in West Bengal for trying to stop train
Five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police. They were detained after a minor scuffle while the train service has resumed, according to News18.
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
A few of those, who are hold anti-Opposition stand and are against the Bharat bandh called by the Congress, posted that they would work an extra hour to protest against the nationwide shutdown and express their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A verified user, Akash Jain, who is also followed by the prime minister, said: "Dear Congress, try how much ever you want to break the nation, India knows the truth. I'll work 1 hour extra tomorrow."
Congress to begin protests in New Delhi at 8 am
Congress will kickstart its protests on Monday at 8 am from Rajghat. The bandh is being supported by 21 Opposition parties under Congress leadership, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He also added that Congress will sit in a peaceful dharna against rising fuel prices, draconian policies, falling rupee and Rafale deal.
BJP, TDP, TRS and AAP stay away from supporting bandh
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.
09:06 (IST)
09:02 (IST)
BIHAR: JAPL workers block railway tracks in Patna
Jan Adhikar Party Loktantrik workers blocked railway tracks in Patna's Rajendra Nagar Terminal railway station to support the Bharat bandh that has been called by Congress and other Opposition parties on Monday over steep fuel price hike.
09:00 (IST)
BIHAR: Congress, RJD, CPI stop Howrah Express at Sheikhpur
The workers of Congress, RJD and CPI have stopped the Howrah Express at Sheikhpur railway station. The protest is led by Congress MLA Sudarshan Kumar and RJD leader Vijay Samrat. The party workers are also sloganeering against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
08:59 (IST)
KARNATAKA: Non-A/C bus damaged in Bantwal; none hurt
According to News18, a non-A/C sleeper bus (KA 19 F 3485) was damaged in Mangaluru. The front glass was ransacked at 6.45 am on Monday when miscreants pelted the stones at Bantwal while the bus was arriving from Bengaluru to Mangaluru at BC Road. No passengers and crew members were injured.
08:55 (IST)
GUJARAT: Protesters burn tyres in Bharuch
Traffic movement in Gujarat's Bharuch was affected after protesters burnt tyres and stopped buses.
08:53 (IST)
KARNATAKA: BJP calls bandh an 'election stunt'
Tumkur district vice-president and BJP MLA Jyothi Ganesh criticised the bandh called by the Congress as an election stunt. "Declaring a bandh during Ganesh Chathurti shows just how much respect the party has for Hindu festivals," he said, while requesting the people and businesses in the district to not support the bandh. Rajesh Nayak, district spokesperson for the BJP in Uttara Kannada, has also targetted the timing of the bandh as an anti-Hindu move.
Meanwhile, auto drivers' unions in Uttara Kannada have declared that they will not support bandh in the district.
Input by Chandra Mouli/101Reporters
08:52 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Section 144 imposed in Gwalior, more than 1,000 policemen deployed across district
The Gwalior district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and more than 1,000 policemen have been deployed at different areas across the district in connection with the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties in protest against the rising prices of fuel and inflation. The Congress workers have announced to come out on the streets at around 10 am and they will request everyone to make this shutdown successful with "folded hands".
Input by Tejpal Singh/101Reporters
08:51 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Transport in Mumbai unaffected
The transport system in the Maharashtra capital will remain unaffected by the Bharat bandh on Monday. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shashank Rao, leader of Mumbai auto-rickshaw men’s union said, “We will not support the strike. While Congress had approached us on Saturday demanding our support, it will not be possible to convince the remaining unions and seek their support in such a short time. We will continue to ply vehicles.” The report also said that taxis will continue to ply in the city on Monday.
08:46 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
08:40 (IST)
WATCH: Congress workers burn tyres in Karnataka
Congress workers in Chamrajnagar (Karnataka) burn tyres at Pacchapa Circle. On Sunday, the deputy commissioners of at least 18 districts, including Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Tumkur, Davangere and Dharwad, pre-emptively took the decision to shut schools and colleges during the bandh.
Earlier on Sunday, Uttara Kannada DC SS Nakul had said that there would be no closure of educational institutions in the district and that the tahsildars of respective taluks would decide on local action depending on the situation. However, towards the end of the day, the DC's office sent another notice saying that "owing to all neighbouring districts declaring leave and also to avoid possible confusions to students due to this, leave is declared for all schools and colleges. But government offices to function as usual."
Input by Deepak Kumar Shenvi/101Reporters
08:37 (IST)
Passengers stranded at Odisha's Bhubaneswar bus stand
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh today in Odisha.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
08:36 (IST)
Samajwadi Party, RLD support bandh in Uttar Pradesh; BSP yet to make stand clear
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati is yet to make its stand clear on the Bharat bandh. The party has not issued any statement in connection with the Bharat bandh. Meanwhile, both Samajwadi Party and Congress have supported the shutdown. Rashtriya Lok Dal has also supported it.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
08:35 (IST)
Extra forces deployed across Pune
Commissioner of Pune Police Dr Venkatesham K tweeted, "Extra deployment of forces has been done across the city today. Firm action will be taken on any miscreants taking law into their hands."
08:33 (IST)
Schools, colleges to remain shut across Bengaluru
Schools and colleges across Bengaluru will remain shut as transport services may be affected between 9 am and 3 pm because of the Bharat bandh. News18 reported that these schools will instead have full-day classes on Saturday (15 September) to compensate for the missed classes.
"Private schools will not participate in the bandh in the interest of students. We have communicated to heads of educational institutions that they can use their discretionary powers to decide on giving a holiday. Schools can declare a holiday provided they conduct classes on Saturday," TThe TImes of India quoted Shashi Kumar D, secretary, Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, as saying.
08:28 (IST)
Local, interstate buses off the roads in Pondicherry
The ruling Congress party in Pondicherry is leading the total shutdown against the increasing fuel prices. All local and interstate buses are off the roads. Most private schools are closed and auto and truck driver unions are also participating in the bandh. Pondicherry Governor Kiran Bedi has ordered for those found destroying public property during the bandh to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. She has asked the local police and administration to continually patrol the city and monitor the situation.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
08:22 (IST)
The ground reality is the bandh, not Modi's jumlas: Abhishek Manu Singhvi
"Congress and each Opposition party is with us. The ground reality is this, not the jumlas of the prime minister, not the abuses which he inflicts on us and on Rahul Gandhi. We are happy to take the abuses if you, the prime minister have some solution," said Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
08:19 (IST)
WATCH: RJD workers torch tyres in Bihar
Workers of the RJD's youth wing have torched tyres at the Jehanabad railway track in connection with the Bharat bandh called by Opposition parties.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
08:17 (IST)
'Want to strengthen India's voice,' says Meira Kumar
"Nation's public is in a lot of difficulty. We want to strengthen the voice of India, that's why called for the Bharat bandh. Everyone knows who lied to the people. Two crore jobs were to be given, but they didn't," says former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar
08:14 (IST)
AISA, NSUI members stop train in Bihar
Members of the AISA and NSUI stopped a train at Arrah railway station. The stoppage has disrupted the Patna-Gaya rail route.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
08:08 (IST)
08:06 (IST)
Auto, transport union extend support to bandh in Tamil Nadu
The bandh against rising petrol prices had found support across the whole spectrum of opposition parties in the state, including DMK, CPM, VCK and others. Auto unions and public transport workers unions have also expressed support for the bandh and public buses are not expected to ply on Monday. However, the transport authority has announced that operations of 98 percent of the public transport will remain unaffected in Chennai. The bandh will be enforced between 9 am and 3 pm.
Input by Mydeen Abdul Kadar/101Reporters
08:02 (IST)
WATCH: Congress, RJD, CPI workers stop train in Bihar
Members of the Congress, RJD and CPI stopped a train at Sheikhpura railway station in Bihar.
Input by Ganesh Prasad/101Reporters
07:58 (IST)
Nearly 15,000 police personnel deployed in West Bengal
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
07:54 (IST)
Raj Thackeray's MNS extends support to Bharat bandh
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) decided to support the Opposition call for Bharat bandh on Monday against rising fuel prices.
“We will actively participate in tomorrow's (Monday) bandh. We have appealed to shopkeepers to keep shops and establishments closed. We won't resort to violence, but we will ask people to support the bandh,” said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande on Sunday.
07:50 (IST)
BJP govt in Tripura warns of strict action against absentees in govt offices
The BJP's Tripura government has ordered all its employees to attend office on Monday and warned of strict action against absentees. Acting chief minister and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma urged people to reject the bandh and warned that the government would strongly deal with the situation.
07:47 (IST)
Congress workers hold protests in Telangana
Congress workers in Telangana's Bhongir in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district and at Hyderabad's Musheerabad bus depot, can be seen protesting against fuel price hike. However, the TDP and TRS are not supporting the Congress-led bandh.
07:43 (IST)
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
07:35 (IST)
NEKRTC not operational in Kalaburagi
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
07:29 (IST)
Congress workers block train in Odisha
Congress workers in Odisha blocked a train in Sambalpur in view of the Bharat bandh over rising fuel prices called by the Congress.
07:24 (IST)
07:17 (IST)
Petrol and diesel prices scale new highs; touch Rs 80.73 per litre and Rs 72.83 per litre in Delhi
Petrol price increased to Rs 80.73/litre per litre in Delhi. Diesel rate touched its highest level of Rs 72.83 a litre.
In Mumbai, petrol is at Rs 88.12/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre) and diesel at Rs 77.32/litre (increase by Rs 0.23/litre).
Since mid-August, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.42 a litre and diesel by Rs 3.84 per litre as rupee hit record low against the US dollar, making imports costlier. Almost half of the retail selling price of the two fuels is made up of Central and state taxes.
07:13 (IST)
Why is the Bharat bandh being observed?
The Bharat bandh led by Congress is to protest against 'price rise' in fuels, 'fall' of rupee against the dollar and other issues that 'affect' the people across the country. The party blames the government's unwillingness to cut excise duty for the high fuel prices and consumer burden.
07:12 (IST)
Protests in Odisha against rising fuel prices
Odisha's ruling BJD said it will not support the Bharat Bandh. The party, however, said it was against the hike in fuel prices. "We have been holding protests across the state since last three days to make the people aware about the steep price rise of the petroleum products," said BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra.
The Odisha government has declared that schools will remain closed on Monday to ensure the safety of the students.
07:10 (IST)
Schools shut on Monday
Meanwhile, state governments across the country braced for the bandh, with senior officials reviewing the security measures and many states deciding to keep schools shut on Monday.
The BJP's Tripura government has ordered all its employees to attend office on Monday and warned of strict action against absentees. Acting chief minister and Revenue Minister Narendra Chandra Debbarma urged people to reject the bandh and warned that the government would strongly deal with the situation.
07:07 (IST)
Bandh to be observed between 9 am and 3 pm
The Bharat bandh will be observed across the country on Monday, between 9 am and 3 pm. Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the bandh was timed such to ensure the "common person is not inconvenienced".
06:55 (IST)
Close to 20 parties part of bandh
Congress leader Ajay Maken on Sunday said that close to "20 political parties" were taking part in the protest. He said the Centre had earned Rs 11 lakh crore in the past four years through excise duty on fuel, and this money was taken from the common man to fill the government's coffers.
06:53 (IST)
Congress, JD(S) to protest against misuse of CBI, ED, I-T
The Congress and JD(S) will also protest against the misuse of the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax office against Opposition leaders. Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda will join other Opposition leaders at a protest rally and meeting in New Delhi.
06:50 (IST)
06:49 (IST)
Left declares nationwide hartal
While parties like the Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S), Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), DMK, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Maharshtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) backed the shutdown, the Left has also declared a nationwide hartal.
Left Front chairman Biman Bose called for a 12-hour strike from 6 am to 6 pm on Monday across West Bengal in support of the all-India "protest hartal" and urged people in the state to make the protest a grand success.
06:47 (IST)