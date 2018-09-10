Bharat Bandh: Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Delhi's Rajghat; Section 144 imposed in Gwalior; schools to remain shut in Bengaluru

Congress president Rahul Gandhi joined the protests against fuel hike at Rajghat in New Delhi on Monday, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also state that United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will join the stir later.

This was Rahul's first public appearance since he returned from Kailash Mansarovar yatra. He had embarked on the yatra on 31 August. He paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his memorial before joining other Opposition leaders at the protest.

Twenty-one Opposition parties, led by Congress, are witnessing 'Bharat Bandh' against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government, in protest against the rising prices of fuel and inflation.

Fuel prices continued its northward march on Monday with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 80.73 and Rs 72.83 per litre in the national capital. The petrol and diesel prices saw a hike of 23 and 22 paise per litre respectively in Delhi. On the other hand, Mumbai is affected the most with the hike as petrol and diesel are being sold at Rs 88.12 and Rs 77.32 per litre.

In Madhya Pradesh, the Gwalior district administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and more than 1,000 policemen have been deployed at different areas across the district.

Security has heightened in various parts of Pune in view of the Bharat Bandh as well. Commissioner Of Police, Pune City, Venkatesham K told ANI, "One SPRF company and 6,000 police officials have been deployed in the city to prevent any unlawful action. Whoever tries to Meforcefully close the market will need to face action by Pune Police."

In the wake of the Congress-led Bharat Bandh, the Mumbai Police served a notice to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena party (MNS) under Section 149, which states that in case of any law and order situation in Mumbai, the party will be held responsible for the same.

In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective offices.

According to News18 schools and colleges across Bengaluru will remain shut as transport services may be affected between 9 am and 3 pm because of the Bharat bandh. The news website said that these schools will instead have full-day classes on Saturday (15 September) to compensate for the missed classes.

Meanwhile, in Odisha, Congress workers blocked a train at Sambalpur while protesting along with other opposition parties in the morning. Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) are not operational on Monday due to the 'Bharat Bandh'. In Telangana also, Congress workers are holding protests in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district's Bhongir and Musheerabad bus depot in Hyderabad.

With inputs from agencies