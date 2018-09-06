Bharat bandh: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to go slow on OBC consolidation

The savarna (upper caste) section of the society is visibly angry with the ruling BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and its effect is visible on ground. While agitation is in full force across a large number of districts, the Bharat bandh against the amendments in the SC/ST Act, called mostly by members of the savarnas, has received support from the trading community in the state.

Considering the volatile situation in Madhya Pradesh due to the Bharat bandh and the angst amongst people against the amendments, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs to go slow on his OBC (Other Backward Classes) consolidation through ‘OBC mahakumbh’ (OBC conclave) scheduled on 10 September.

In a bid to win over 52 percent of the OBC vote bank in the state, the Chouhan government started a six-series OBC conclave, which began in Sagar on 5 May.

But Chouhan’s experiment prior to the upcoming Assembly election by the year end may lead to an imminent danger of getting the bulk of Hindu votes comprising savarnas and banias divided over caste-based reservation.

When it comes to reservation, the OBCs have been benefited the most in Madhya Pradesh. The three BJP chief ministers in Madhya Pradesh since 2003 – Uma Bharti, Babulal Gaur and Chouhan — belong to OBC.

Chouhan has emerged as the biggest OBC leader in the state, as he continues to be chief minister for 13 long years.

On the backdrop of today’s Bharat bandh, Chouhan needs to introspect how far he can push his plan for OBC consolidation.

A large number of protesters in Bhopal, who have painted their faces half-black and half-white besides demanding that amendments to Supreme Court’s directive on SC/ST Act not be made, have also demanded that reservation be given on the basis of economic status of the person.

“First and foremost, the Supreme Court directive on SC/ST Act shouldn’t be changed. Second, we’re not against reservation. But it should be available to every economically weaker person from any class and caste. There are poor among Brahmins, Kayasths and other communities, who need reservation. CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s attempt to appease the OBCs will alienate the core vote-bank of BJP ie savarnas and banias. The Dalits cast their votes to Bahujan Samaj Party only and the BJP won’t benefit, no matter how hard it tries,” Parikshit Saxena, one of the protesters from Bhopal, told Firstpost.

The trade bodies in Bhopal, Indore and other districts have voluntarily supported the bandh.

“Today’s bandh has been successful. The business and trading establishments voluntarily supported the bandh. Our only demand is that the government shouldn’t implement the old SC/ST Act and follow what SC said. A person shouldn’t be arrested merely on the basis of a complaint made by an SC or ST person. Proper investigation should first be initiated,” Navneet Agarwal, regional general secretary, Akhil Bharatiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, told Firstpost.

Digvijaya Singh’s Dalit agenda

In 2002, during the last phase of the 10 years of Congress rule in Madhya Pradesh, the then chief minister Digvijaya Singh came up with his ‘Dalit agenda’. The objective was to win over the Dalit vote bank ahead of the Assembly election (2003) through a multi-pronged strategy. A Dalit conference was held in Bhopal, which charted out an economic agenda for transforming the socio-economic conditions of the section and empowering them through panchayat raj institution.

However, the election results narrated a different story altogether. Despite national publicity of the much-talked about agenda, Congress lost miserably to the BJP, and the latter has been in power for the last 15 years.

“Digvijaya Singh’s Dalit agenda ultimately didn’t work. The voters he had aimed for didn’t vote for Congress. The present chief minister is on the same path. In an attempt to appease the OBCs and SCs, the chief minister would antagonise the core vote bank of the BJP. Shivraj Singh is walking on a slippery rope. The SCs always vote for the BSP, barring exceptions. If Congress enters into a pre-poll alliance with the BSP in the state, the ruling BJP will face a tough time. The chief minister needs to learn from the mistake that Digvijaya Singh made in 2002,” a senior bureaucrat told Firstpost on condition of anonymity.

Intel-based high alert

Madhya Pradesh is already sitting on a volcano, as the state had witnessed two major violent incidents of mass agitation – one at Mandsaur district in 2017 and the other during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups on 2 April this year.

In both the cases, besides large-scale damages to public and private properties, there had been loss of lives.

Considering these two previous incidents, the state government has issued high alert in 35 districts. For safety and security of public property and people, besides regular police force, additional 34 companies of armed police force and 5,000 jawans have been deployed in the sensitive and volatile regions of the state. Section 144 has been imposed across the state.

In order to prevent circulation of provocative and objectionable messages through social media, especially on WhatsApp, Jabalpur district administration has blocked internet services from 8 pm on 5 September to 6 pm on 6 September.

Security has been beefed up in one of the most sensitive regions of the state — Gwalior-Chambal region, with 34 Assembly seats. This region has high concentration of SCs.

According to state intelligence sources, the administration has received inputs of possible violence during the bandh.

“Special arrangements have been made to check mob violence by deploying additional armed police forces in sensitive districts. The state has already witnessed large-scale mob violence, massive destruction of public properties and loss of lives during farmers’ agitation at Mandsaur district in 2017 and Bharat bandh called by the Dalit groups on 2 April. The administration will continue to monitor the security measures even after the Bandh ends,” a state intelligence department source said.