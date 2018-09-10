Bharat Bandh LATEST updates: In Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch, Congress workers were raising slogans to support the Bharat Bandh. While the cadre shouted, "Congress zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad', someone by mistake yelled out, "Rahul Gandhi murdabad". They realised their mistake soon enough. After a short, awkward silence, the cadre marched on.
Over 5,000 police personnel have been deployed around Chennai to maintain peace during the bandh, with special focus on the central government buildings.
Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Bhubaneswar's Baramunda bus stand. Several running trucks and buses were stopped by Congress party workers on their way on the roads to mark the Bharat bandh on Monday in Odisha.
In view of the Bharat bandh, nearly 15,000 policemen have been deployed across West Bengal, according to News18. The state government issued a circular saying that government employees' one day's salary will be deducted if they failed to turn up at their respective office.
Bus services of North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NEKRTC) will remain non-operational on Monday due to the Bharat bandh called by Congress and other Opposition parties against fuel price hike.
Updated Date: Sep 10, 2018 13:40 PM
Highlights
Karnataka: Protesters burn effigies in Davangere
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists burn effigies of leaders of the Union government while protesting against the price hike near Jayadeva circle in Davangere.
Shashikumar/101Reporters
Uttar Pradesh: We are prepared for Bharat Bandh, says top cop
Officials have been categorically told to be alert and vigilant and ensure that miscreants don't break the law. "The state has ensure proper vigil which is why there has been no untoward incident in the state," DGP OP Singh said while briefing the media about police preparedness on Bharat Bandh.
ODISHA: Congress to form investigating team to probe into use of force during Bharat Bandh
The Odisha Congress party plans to form an investigating team likely to be headed by senior party leader Chiranjibi Biswal to probe the alleged cases of use of force in some areas of Kakatpur and Remuna areas of the state. More details will be given at the party's press conference in the state at 3pm. Party says if the members are found guilty strict actions will be taken against the guilty.
Manish Kumar/101 Reporters
WATCH: Congress workers say 'Rahul Gandhi murdabad', pause to realise their mistake
In Madhya Pradesh' Neemuch, Congress workers were raising slogans to support the Bharat Bandh. While the cadre shouted, "Congress zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad', someone by mistake yelled out, "Rahul Gandhi murdabad".
They realised their mistake soon enough. After a short, awkward silence, the cadre marched on.
By Vijit Rao, 101Reporters
ODISHA: Bharat Bandh hampers Assembly, Congress protests outside House
Bharat Bandh and Congress MLAs protesting outside the House disrupted the state Assembly. The protesters were shouting in the House and made it impossible for the session to function. speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House till tomorrow.
MLAs, IAS and IPS officers were seen walking to the state secretariat and Assembly today. They were stopped on their way. PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with party members held a dharna in front of the Assembly main gate. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached Assembly 4 minutes late today.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Rail roko in Assam delays nine mail, express and passenger trains
Nine mail/express and passenger trains were delayed in Assam due to picketers obstructing tracks at various stations in Lumding and Tinsukia division of NF Railway. Picketers had resorted to blockade of railway tracks at Silchar between Kalkalighat and Baraigram, between Moranhat and Sibsagar Town, at Diphu, and between Nakachari and Mariani. - said P.J Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway in an official bulletin.
By Pranjal Baruah, 101Reporters
BIHAR: AAP, RJD, Congress block roads in Siwan
Hundreds of protesters are out on the roads of Siwan district in Bihar.
Showing their support for the Bharat bandh called by Congress over petrol price hike, members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD, Congress have blocked, not allowing even two wheelers to pass by. The supporters are protesting at different locations— staging dharna on the roads, marching around the Siwan town and adjoining areas with their parties’ flags in there hands.
Almost all the shops and markets are closed. Banks are open but hardly any customers. Till the last reports, no incidents of violence have been reported.
By Sagarika, 101Reporters
Tripura: 300 Congress supporters detained
Around 300 Congress leaders and supporters have been detained in Tripura while picketing outside government offices. According to SP (Operation) Subrata Chakraborty, the detainees include PCC President Birajit Sinha and senior leader Gopal Chandra Roy. Bandh in Tripura has so far been peaceful.
Complete shutdown of trade, business education sectors while government offices functioning with thin attendance. Traffic has been majorly off the road except rickshaws and two -wheelers.
By Sajjad Ali/101Reporters
Bharat Bandh a failure, and we regret the violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the Bharat Bandh, which derailed normal life in over 8 states and ended up in the death of a two-year-old in Patna, a failure. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Prasad, in a very matter-of-fact manner said, "Bharat Bandh was a failure and we regret the violence that followed (due to the shutdown)."
A two-year-old reportedly died due to random road blockade in Patna and reports have said that thousand across India have been taken under preventive detention.
Assam: 40 detained in Hailakandi district
Police detained over 40 protesters from in front of DC office in Hailakandi district of Assam while staging protest.
By Rajesh Das, 101Reporters
Assam: Massive protest in Guwahati's Dispur
Bandh supporters staged massive protest in front of Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. Police detained hundreds alongwith Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge of Assam Congress and president Ripun Bora during the protest. The protesters also tried to break the police barricade and forcefully enter the office.
By Syeda Ambia, 101Reporters
Fuel price is hiking due to unavailibility and limited supply of petroleum: BJP
Addressing a press conference after a child's death was reported in Bihar, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for lacking sensitivity and responsibility. The party alleged that the death of the child was Congress' onus.
Speaking about hike in prices of fuel, Prasad that non-availability and limited supply of petroleum has led up to the current high price. "Congress is creating atmosphere of fear." Slamming the Opposition parties for resorting to violence, the Union minister demanded the party for answers.
KODAGU: Congress won't support bandh due to floods
Kodagu District Congress Committee president C Shivu Madappa released a statement about the district unit's decision to not support the bandh. He said Kodagu had incurred losses of more than Rs 10,000 crores during the recent floods and landslide, which has caused a lot of distress to the people here. "Schools and colleges were also closed for a long time and this bandh would again affect the students. Hence the party will not support bandh."
However, private bus operators supported the bandh today while KSRTC buses were plying as usual. Private vehicles, autos and taxis are also running as usual. All government offices, banks and post offices remain open. However, the Congress and JDS have said they will organise a separate protest in Madikeri against the hike in fuel prices.
Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
Jharkhand: Rally on a bullock cart
JVM(P) workers took out rally on a bullock cart in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in support of Bharat Bandh called by Congress to protest fuel price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
ODISHA: Agitation weakens as leaders taken into preventive detention
Protesters and blockades on National Highway 16 was cleared partially as the bandh weakened after detention of some of the leaders. Reports have said that "power-packed" agitation was over during the early morning hours.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Jharkhand: 1,879 protesters taken into preventive detention till 11 am
At least 1,879 protesters have been taken into preventive detention till 11 am on Monday in Jharkhand. The protesters were demonstrating at the Bharat bandh called by Congress and supported by Opposition parties protesting petrol price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters.
BIHAR: 2-year-old dies due to delay in treatment
Two-year-old child died in Patna due to delay in treatment. According reports, road blockades erected in various parts of the city have disrupted movement within the city.
By Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
Odisha: Security beefed up, but no untoward incident reported yet, says top cop
Anoop Kumar Sahoo, DCP, Commissionarate Police, Bhubaneswar said in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack there had been no case of untoward incidents, security had been tightened and the arrests of protesters were preventive arrests.
He said some routes of MLAs, ministers were diverted earlier to ensure their hassle free entry to the state assembly which was in session today.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Jharkhand: Bandh evokes mixed response in Palamu
Congress workers led by former minister KN Tripathi came in support of Bharat Bandh called to protest fuel price hike in Palamu district of Jharkhand. The bandh has evoked mixed response in Palamu so far.
By Sudhakar Singh/101Reporters
Odisha: Protesters block National Highway
Stick-weilding protesters attempted to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar and prevented people from entering.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
Narendra Modi just goes to sow division, says Rahul Gandhi
Addressing Congress and Opposition workers and the media in New Delhi, Rahul attacked the BJP government for being anti-poor. Alleging that the prime minister only cares for his "industrialist friends", Rahul said, "Modiji said that what didn't happen in 70 years, we will do in 4 years. Wherever he goes, he just goes to sow division."
Slamming the government for hike in prices of petrol, diesel and gas, Rahul said, "A gas cylinder which used to cost Rs 400 is now Rs 800. Modiji is silent on the matters important to the youth."
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for crony capitalism
Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Reiterating his point on BJP supporting industrialists, Rahul said, "India is tired of Narendra Modi. He does not care for farmers or the poor, he cares for section of industrialists."
Turning toward the media, Rahul retorted and said that, "I know you guys (the media) are living under the fear of writing the truth. But don't worry, the nation stands with you."
KERALA: 12-hour hartal in Cochin; most shops, offices remain closed
In Cochin, Bharat bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal. It's almost a complete shutdown, particularly on the roads. The private vehicles plying on the streets are mostly two-wheelers. The Congress conducted protests at many locations and minor arguments were reported in some places. Most shops and offices remain closed. Attendance at government offices was very less at 9.30 am though few are expected to come by 10.30-11 am.
Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters
ODISHA: Konark Sun Temple shut due to Bharat Bandh
Tourists could not visit Konark Sun Temple today due to Bharat Bandh. Congress members locked the ticket counters. They protested in front of the temple.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
Manmohan Singh calls Narendra Modi-government 'despotic'
Calling the Narendra Modi-government 'despotic', former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked a united Opposition to keep aside their differences and work together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has 'failed to fulfill promises', reported News18. "Public is tired and angry; farmers are upset; youth is disturbed. There are no jobs," he said.
Singh along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan as Opposition observes Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.
MAHARASHTRA: Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrested too
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam arrested in Mumbai, say reports
According to ABP News, Mumbai Congress president has been arrested during protests at the Andheri railway station in the city.
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
MAHARASHTRA: Shiv Sena not to participate in Bharat bandh
While the Nationalist Congress Party and Maharashtra Navanirman Sena in the state have extended their support to the Bharat bandh called by Congress, the BJP ally Shiv Sena will not be participating in the shutdown but will look at it "neutrally", reported The Indian Express. "There is talk about petrol and diesel being brought under GST. We will appreciate that, but until it is implemented, we demand that central excise duty and other tax levied by the Central and state governments should be immediately reduced," the report quoted Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.
Rahul Gandhi joins protest at Rajghat
Congress president Rahul Gandhi has reportedly joined the protests at Rajghat, where other top Congress leaders including Ashok Gehlot, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Abhishek Manu Singhvi arrived earlier. Reports also suggested that UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh will also join the stir later.
Five detained in West Bengal for trying to stop train
Five people were detained after Congress and Left supporters tried to stop Agniveena Express at Durgapur (West Bengal). They were chased away by the local police and Government Railway Police. They were detained after a minor scuffle while the train service has resumed, according to News18.
Pro-Modi Twitter users say 'let's work an extra hour to protest Bharat bandh'
A few of those, who are hold anti-Opposition stand and are against the Bharat bandh called by the Congress, posted that they would work an extra hour to protest against the nationwide shutdown and express their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
A verified user, Akash Jain, who is also followed by the prime minister, said: "Dear Congress, try how much ever you want to break the nation, India knows the truth. I'll work 1 hour extra tomorrow."
Congress to begin protests in New Delhi at 8 am
Congress will kickstart its protests on Monday at 8 am from Rajghat. The bandh is being supported by 21 Opposition parties under Congress leadership, said party leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. He also added that Congress will sit in a peaceful dharna against rising fuel prices, draconian policies, falling rupee and Rafale deal.
BJP, TDP, TRS and AAP stay away from supporting bandh
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD), a non-NDA party, said although it is against the fuel price hike, it will not support the Bandh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took a similar stand in Delhi.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) ruling in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana respectively, are also not supporting the call.
13:40 (IST)
Karnataka: Protesters burn effigies in Davangere
Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists burn effigies of leaders of the Union government while protesting against the price hike near Jayadeva circle in Davangere.
Shashikumar/101Reporters
13:37 (IST)
Uttar Pradesh: We are prepared for Bharat Bandh, says top cop
Officials have been categorically told to be alert and vigilant and ensure that miscreants don't break the law. "The state has ensure proper vigil which is why there has been no untoward incident in the state," DGP OP Singh said while briefing the media about police preparedness on Bharat Bandh.
13:32 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress to form investigating team to probe into use of force during Bharat Bandh
The Odisha Congress party plans to form an investigating team likely to be headed by senior party leader Chiranjibi Biswal to probe the alleged cases of use of force in some areas of Kakatpur and Remuna areas of the state. More details will be given at the party's press conference in the state at 3pm. Party says if the members are found guilty strict actions will be taken against the guilty.
Manish Kumar/101 Reporters
13:27 (IST)
WATCH: Congress workers say 'Rahul Gandhi murdabad', pause to realise their mistake
In Madhya Pradesh' Neemuch, Congress workers were raising slogans to support the Bharat Bandh. While the cadre shouted, "Congress zindabad, Rahul Gandhi zindabad', someone by mistake yelled out, "Rahul Gandhi murdabad".
They realised their mistake soon enough. After a short, awkward silence, the cadre marched on.
By Vijit Rao, 101Reporters
13:22 (IST)
ODISHA: Bharat Bandh hampers Assembly, Congress protests outside House
Bharat Bandh and Congress MLAs protesting outside the House disrupted the state Assembly. The protesters were shouting in the House and made it impossible for the session to function. speaker Pradip Kumar Amat adjourned the House till tomorrow.
MLAs, IAS and IPS officers were seen walking to the state secretariat and Assembly today. They were stopped on their way. PCC President Niranjan Patnaik along with party members held a dharna in front of the Assembly main gate. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reached Assembly 4 minutes late today.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
13:19 (IST)
Rail roko in Assam delays nine mail, express and passenger trains
Nine mail/express and passenger trains were delayed in Assam due to picketers obstructing tracks at various stations in Lumding and Tinsukia division of NF Railway. Picketers had resorted to blockade of railway tracks at Silchar between Kalkalighat and Baraigram, between Moranhat and Sibsagar Town, at Diphu, and between Nakachari and Mariani. - said P.J Sharma, Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway in an official bulletin.
By Pranjal Baruah, 101Reporters
13:18 (IST)
BIHAR: AAP, RJD, Congress block roads in Siwan
Hundreds of protesters are out on the roads of Siwan district in Bihar.
Showing their support for the Bharat bandh called by Congress over petrol price hike, members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD, Congress have blocked, not allowing even two wheelers to pass by. The supporters are protesting at different locations— staging dharna on the roads, marching around the Siwan town and adjoining areas with their parties’ flags in there hands.
Almost all the shops and markets are closed. Banks are open but hardly any customers. Till the last reports, no incidents of violence have been reported.
By Sagarika, 101Reporters
13:16 (IST)
Tripura: 300 Congress supporters detained
Around 300 Congress leaders and supporters have been detained in Tripura while picketing outside government offices. According to SP (Operation) Subrata Chakraborty, the detainees include PCC President Birajit Sinha and senior leader Gopal Chandra Roy. Bandh in Tripura has so far been peaceful.
Complete shutdown of trade, business education sectors while government offices functioning with thin attendance. Traffic has been majorly off the road except rickshaws and two -wheelers.
By Sajjad Ali/101Reporters
13:13 (IST)
Bharat Bandh a failure, and we regret the violence: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad termed the Bharat Bandh, which derailed normal life in over 8 states and ended up in the death of a two-year-old in Patna, a failure. Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Prasad, in a very matter-of-fact manner said, "Bharat Bandh was a failure and we regret the violence that followed (due to the shutdown)."
A two-year-old reportedly died due to random road blockade in Patna and reports have said that thousand across India have been taken under preventive detention.
13:07 (IST)
Assam: 40 detained in Hailakandi district
Police detained over 40 protesters from in front of DC office in Hailakandi district of Assam while staging protest.
By Rajesh Das, 101Reporters
13:02 (IST)
Assam: Massive protest in Guwahati's Dispur
Bandh supporters staged massive protest in front of Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. Police detained hundreds alongwith Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge of Assam Congress and president Ripun Bora during the protest. The protesters also tried to break the police barricade and forcefully enter the office.
By Syeda Ambia, 101Reporters
12:50 (IST)
Fuel price is hiking due to unavailibility and limited supply of petroleum: BJP
Addressing a press conference after a child's death was reported in Bihar, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed the Congress for lacking sensitivity and responsibility. The party alleged that the death of the child was Congress' onus.
Speaking about hike in prices of fuel, Prasad that non-availability and limited supply of petroleum has led up to the current high price. "Congress is creating atmosphere of fear." Slamming the Opposition parties for resorting to violence, the Union minister demanded the party for answers.
12:45 (IST)
KODAGU: Congress won't support bandh due to floods
Kodagu District Congress Committee president C Shivu Madappa released a statement about the district unit's decision to not support the bandh. He said Kodagu had incurred losses of more than Rs 10,000 crores during the recent floods and landslide, which has caused a lot of distress to the people here. "Schools and colleges were also closed for a long time and this bandh would again affect the students. Hence the party will not support bandh."
However, private bus operators supported the bandh today while KSRTC buses were plying as usual. Private vehicles, autos and taxis are also running as usual. All government offices, banks and post offices remain open. However, the Congress and JDS have said they will organise a separate protest in Madikeri against the hike in fuel prices.
Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
12:41 (IST)
Jharkhand: Rally on a bullock cart
JVM(P) workers took out rally on a bullock cart in Bokaro district of Jharkhand in support of Bharat Bandh called by Congress to protest fuel price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
12:38 (IST)
ODISHA: Agitation weakens as leaders taken into preventive detention
Protesters and blockades on National Highway 16 was cleared partially as the bandh weakened after detention of some of the leaders. Reports have said that "power-packed" agitation was over during the early morning hours.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
12:36 (IST)
Jharkhand: 1,879 protesters taken into preventive detention till 11 am
At least 1,879 protesters have been taken into preventive detention till 11 am on Monday in Jharkhand. The protesters were demonstrating at the Bharat bandh called by Congress and supported by Opposition parties protesting petrol price hike.
By Manmohan Singh/101Reporters.
12:33 (IST)
BIHAR: 2-year-old dies due to delay in treatment
Two-year-old child died in Patna due to delay in treatment. According reports, road blockades erected in various parts of the city have disrupted movement within the city.
By Ganesh Prasad, 101Reporters
12:25 (IST)
Odisha: Security beefed up, but no untoward incident reported yet, says top cop
Anoop Kumar Sahoo, DCP, Commissionarate Police, Bhubaneswar said in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack there had been no case of untoward incidents, security had been tightened and the arrests of protesters were preventive arrests.
He said some routes of MLAs, ministers were diverted earlier to ensure their hassle free entry to the state assembly which was in session today.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
12:18 (IST)
Jharkhand: Bandh evokes mixed response in Palamu
Congress workers led by former minister KN Tripathi came in support of Bharat Bandh called to protest fuel price hike in Palamu district of Jharkhand. The bandh has evoked mixed response in Palamu so far.
By Sudhakar Singh/101Reporters
12:17 (IST)
Odisha: Protesters block National Highway
Stick-weilding protesters attempted to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar and prevented people from entering.
By Manish Kumar, 101Reporters
12:07 (IST)
Narendra Modi just goes to sow division, says Rahul Gandhi
Addressing Congress and Opposition workers and the media in New Delhi, Rahul attacked the BJP government for being anti-poor. Alleging that the prime minister only cares for his "industrialist friends", Rahul said, "Modiji said that what didn't happen in 70 years, we will do in 4 years. Wherever he goes, he just goes to sow division."
Slamming the government for hike in prices of petrol, diesel and gas, Rahul said, "A gas cylinder which used to cost Rs 400 is now Rs 800. Modiji is silent on the matters important to the youth."
11:40 (IST)
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi for crony capitalism
Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Reiterating his point on BJP supporting industrialists, Rahul said, "India is tired of Narendra Modi. He does not care for farmers or the poor, he cares for section of industrialists."
Turning toward the media, Rahul retorted and said that, "I know you guys (the media) are living under the fear of writing the truth. But don't worry, the nation stands with you."
11:34 (IST)
KERALA: 12-hour hartal in Cochin; most shops, offices remain closed
In Cochin, Bharat bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal. It's almost a complete shutdown, particularly on the roads. The private vehicles plying on the streets are mostly two-wheelers. The Congress conducted protests at many locations and minor arguments were reported in some places. Most shops and offices remain closed. Attendance at government offices was very less at 9.30 am though few are expected to come by 10.30-11 am.
Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters
11:24 (IST)
ODISHA: Konark Sun Temple shut due to Bharat Bandh
Tourists could not visit Konark Sun Temple today due to Bharat Bandh. Congress members locked the ticket counters. They protested in front of the temple.
By Subrat Kumar Pati, 101Reporters
11:12 (IST)
'No use of police bandobast outside my house': Sanjay Nirupam
Ahead of his arrest on Monday morning, Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam had tweeted that there was a heavy police bandobast outside his house. "Dear Mumbai Police No use of ur bandobast at my residence anymore . Got out of house despite ur tamasha. Stop checking my building's cctv unit," he tweeted.
11:09 (IST)
WATCH: Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan arrested
11:07 (IST)
BJP government is very corrupt, says Akhilesh Yadav
Targeting the BJP government, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said, "This government is very corrupt. It is a diversionary tactic by the BJP government."
11:03 (IST)
JHARKHAND: Bandh is against dictatorial attitude of govt, says CPI(ML)
"This peaceful bandh is against the dictatorial attitude of government which has been lying to public for past four years in the name of development. The bandh is getting popular support and would mark the beginning of the end of BJP government in Jharkhand and Delhi." Janardan prasad Singh, state convenor, CPI(ML), Jharkhand, said.
11:01 (IST)
KERALA: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala travels in bullock cart as part of protest
Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala led the protest by the Congress workers by traveling in a bullock cart. Ramesh said that the Central government had earned Rs.14 lakh crores from the fuel price without sharing it with the people. He said that the Congress would continue the struggle if the government did not take steps to check the rising price.
11:00 (IST)
Manmohan Singh calls Narendra Modi-government 'despotic'
Calling the Narendra Modi-government 'despotic', former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Monday asked a united Opposition to keep aside their differences and work together to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party government, which has 'failed to fulfill promises', reported News18. "Public is tired and angry; farmers are upset; youth is disturbed. There are no jobs," he said.
Singh along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi joined Congress president Rahul Gandhi at Ramlila Maidan as Opposition observes Bharat Bandh against rising fuel prices.
10:59 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Congress leader Ashok Chavan arrested too
Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was also arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station. The duo have reportedly been taken to DN Nagar police station. Chavan, earlier, was part of the rail roko at the Andheri station.
10:56 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: MNS workers in Mumbai forcefully shut down shops in Parel
MNS workers forcefully shut down shops and commercial establishments in Mumbai's Parel area, at the Bharatmata Junction Naka.
10:55 (IST)
JHARKHAND: CPI(ML) supporters taken in custody in Morhabadi
CPI(ML) bandh supporters have been taken into custody and are being taken to camp jail in Morhabadi. The bandh is largely peaceful in capital Ranchi with traffic moving as usual and business establishments largely open.
Input by Manmohan Singh/101Reporters
10:54 (IST)
KERALA: Lorry owners in Kannur pull vehicles with rope in protest against rising fuel prices
Lorry owners and drivers in Kannur town in north Kerala registered their protest against spiralling fuel prices by pulling four lorries with rope. The procession, which started from the Stadium corner, passed through all major parts of the town.
10:52 (IST)
ODISHA: Congress to boycott Assembly session
The Congress demanded the Speaker adjourn the Assembly till 3 pm for Bharat bandh. But their demand was not accepted. So the Congress MLAs have decided not to join the Assembly. On Sunday, BJD spokesperson Samir Das said the party was not supporting the bandh.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:50 (IST)
Modi govt did things against the nation's interest, says Manmohan Singh
Speaking at the rally in New Delhi in view of the Bharat bandh, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said that the Narendra Modi government did a number of things "that were not in the interest of the nation". "The time to change this government will come soon," he said.
10:47 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam protests at Andheri railway station
Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam can been seen along with Congress volunteers on the tracks of Andheri railway station agitating against the rising fuel prices.
10:46 (IST)
ASSAM: Ex-Congress MLA arrested in Moran
In Assam's Moran, former MLA Jivantara Ghatowar of Congress has been arrested while on protest along with 10 other bandh supporters.
Input by Syeda Ambia/101Reporters
10:43 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Sanjay Nirupam arrested in Mumbai, say reports
According to ABP News, Mumbai Congress president has been arrested during protests at the Andheri railway station in the city.
10:42 (IST)
ODISHA: Protesters not allowing ambulances through without checking if there are any patients
Protesters not allowing ambulances without patients to go forward near Vani Vihar square of Bhubaneswar on NH-16. Ambulances are stopped first to check if patients are there are not.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters
10:39 (IST)
BJP-ruled Maharashtra has highest VAT on fuel at 39.12%
Economist Rupa Subramanya pointed out on Twitter that while BJP supporters pick on Karnataka's Value Added Tax (VAT) on fuel, Maharashtra, a BJP-ruled state, levied the highest VAT at 39.12 percent followed by another BP-ruled state Madhya Pradesh at 36 percent.
10:34 (IST)
KERALA: Shutdown severely affects Ernakulam, Thrissur districts
The shutdown strike affected relief activities in the flood devastated areas in Ernakulam and Thrissur districts. Though the district administration in Ernakulam had directed all employees to attend office, the attendance was very thin in Aluva and Paravur areas, which were devastated by the flood. Employees could not come to the office in the absence of public transport. The people also could not get the service of volunteers, who were involved in cleaning the flood ravaged houses due to the hartal. Shops and business establishments also remained closed in both Ernakulam and Thrissur districts.
10:31 (IST)
ODISHA: Schools, colleges, universities shut
Odisha education secretary Bisnupad Sethy has instructed all the schools, colleges and universities to be closed on Monday.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:30 (IST)
ODISHA: Several trains cancelled in state due to bandh
Train services due to Bharat bandh are adversely affected in Odisha. Keeping an eye on the situation East Coast Railway has decided to cancel a lot of trains. As per the information provided by Chief Public Relation Officer Jyoti Prakash Mishra, these trains have been cancelled in East Coast Railway jurisdiction: 58425/58426 Kendujhargarh-Bhubaneswar-Kendujhargarh Passenger from both the directions, 58407 Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 58411/58412 Bhubaneswar-Brahmapur-Bhubaneswar Passenger from both the directions, 12074/12073 Bhubaneswar-Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express from both the directions, 12893/12894 Bhubaneswar-Balangir-Bhubaneswar Inter City from both the directions, 58535/58536 Cuttack-Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 58416 Puri-Cuttack Passenger, 58436/58435 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 22819/22820 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam-Bhubaneswar Inter City Express from both directions, 58402 Paradeep-Cuttack Passenger, 58424/58423 Cuttack-Bhadrak-Cuttack Passenger from both the directions, 18303/18304 Sambalpur-Puri-Sambalpur Inter City Exp from both the directions.
Lots of trains including many interstate express are halted at different stations. However, East Coast Railway is gathering information on these trains.
Input by Subrat Kumar Pati/101Reporters
10:27 (IST)
MADHYA PRADESH: Congress workers hold motorcycle in Gwalior
Motorcycle rally by Congress workers in Gwalior District. The workers are requesting the people to support the shutdown. Meanwhile, most shops in the area are closed and are supporting the bandh.
Input by Tejpal/101Reporters
10:24 (IST)
KERALA: Hartal in state turns into total shutdown
Kerala is observing the bandh as hartal (shutdown strike) in view of the court ban on bandhs. However, the hartal has turned into a total bandh with both the ruling and Opposition Congress-led fronts supporting the hartal. There has been strong demand for exempting the state from the protest in view of the devastating floods. However, both the fronts ignored the pleas and urged their workers to observe the hartal without affecting the flood relief works.
10:21 (IST)
Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh join protest
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh have reached the Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi to protest against the rising fuel prices in the country.
10:20 (IST)
MAHARASHTRA: Rail roko at Andheri railway station in Mumbai
Congress workers in Mumbai staged a "rail roko" at the Andheri railway station to protest against the steep fuel price hike.
10:18 (IST)
KARNATAKA: No bandh in Kodagu due to floods, says Congress
Kodagu DCC president Shivu Madappa has said that the Congress party will not support the bandh in wake of floods in the district. However, this is not the case with Kerala, which is still recovering from the devastating deluge that killed over 400 in the state.
The BJP has appealed to people not to support bandh. Madikeri's auto-rickshaw union have announced that they will not support the bandh while private bus operators are expected to stay away from work. Madikeri KSRTC depot manager has said they would operate buses as usual if employees turn up for duty.
Input by Coovercolly Indresh/101Reporters
10:16 (IST)
ODISHA: Small business owners, bikers defy bandh call in Rasulgarh
Small shopkeepers, bikers defy bandh call near Rasulgarh area of Bhubaneswar. Buses from Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to Puri and Konark also ply from these junctions on normal days.
Input by Manish Kumar/101Reporters