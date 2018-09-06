Madhya Pradesh bandh LATEST updates: In view of the Bharat bandh called by minority groups organisations, rallies were taken out in Hoshangabad, Berasia and Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh to protest against the SC/ST Act amendments.
Drones are being used for surveillance in Gwalior, SDM Narottam Bhargavi said. “Lot of security forces have been deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 has been imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present.”
Section 144 imposed has been imposed in Gwalior. The district magistrate has suggested people to not move in group. Licenses of 27,000 arms in Gwalior district have been suspended. Actions will be initiated against anyone found carrying arms and weapons.
Security was stepped up, school holiday declared in one district and petrol pumps across Madhya Pradesh will remain closed on Thursday in view of 'Bharat bandh' called by some groups against the amendment to the SC/ST Act.
"We have decided to shut petrol pumps from 10 am to 2 pm tomorrow due to security reasons as some organisations have given a call for bandh," Madhya Pradesh Petrol Pump Owners Association president Ajay Singh told PTI.
Police have tightened security across the state in view of ongoing protests against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said orders prohibiting gathering of people in large numbers have been imposed.
"The administration in most of the districts have clamped prohibitive orders under CrPC Section 144 in view of the bandh on 6 September," he said.
Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts, he said.
Jabalpur district collector Chhavi Bharadwaj has written to the state home department, seeking suspension of internet services in the district till 6 pm on Thursday.
District Education Officer in Bhind has ordered that schools in the district will remain closed.
Meanwhile, protests against the amendment to the SC/ST Act continued in the state on Wednesday.
Protesters showed black flags to former Union minister and senior BJP leader Prahlad Patel at Tikamgarh when he was addressing the party's OBC workers.
Slogans were shouted by protesters outside the venue of BJP's OBC cell's meeting in Gwalior.
After the Supreme Court diluted the provision of mandatory arrests under the SC/ST Act, sparking protests by Dalit organisations, the Union government brought an amendment in the monsoon session of Parliament to override the apex court's order.
Gwalior-Chambal region, considered a sensitive area, had witnessed large-scale violence on 2 April this year during the Bharat bandh called by Dalit groups.
Now, upper caste organisations are protesting against the amendment.
Brahma Samagam Sawarna Jankalyan Sangathan's national president Dharmendra Sharma said about 150 organisations of upper castes and OBCs would participate in the Bharat bandh against the amendment.
1,500 personnel deployed in Gwalior
Gwalior observed a strict bandh in line with the Svarna Samaj agenda. Schools, colleges and markets remained shut. Over 1,500 policemen have been deployed in the area. District police force, STF, SAF and QRT teams are constantly on alert and checking the areas for anti-social elements. Over 120 police mobile vans with 210 policemen are scanning the entire city. The officials have warned strict actions against the wrongdoers.
Internet services suspended till 6 pm in Jabalpur district
Licenses of 27,000 arms in Gwalior district suspended
Bandh in Madhya Pradesh today
Security in Madhya Pradesh was beefed up in various parts of the state ahead of the call for a 'Bharat bandh' on Thursday, announced by several minority rights organisations, against the amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Madhya Pradesh: Protesters rally in Vidisha
615 CCTVs, drones to help police keep a check on violence in Gwalior
Police have identified sensitive spots in the area and have installed 40 cameras and fix pockets in these spots. Over 615 CCTVs and four drones will help police keep a check in the city on Thursday.
1,500 personnel deployed in Gwalior
WATCH: Protester speaks against reservation in Narshingpur, Madhya Pradesh
"Our demand is that everyone be treated equal. All those from SC/ST communities who have high positions in IAS and IPS due to reservation, all this must be stopped. we are with the Savarnas, that's why we have closed shops, shut down trade for a day," said a protester in Madhya Pradesh's Narsinghpur.
Madhya Pradesh: Schools, colleges shut in Narsinghpur
to protest against the SC/ST Act amendments, all establishments including schools, colleges and petrol pumps, in all five tehsils of Narsinghpur.
Madhya Pradesh: Rally in Berasia town of Bhopal district
Slogans like 'Kale kanoon ka dekho khel, 6 mahine me hogi jail' (Watch the black law play with us, we will be jailed in six months) are being chanted.
Madhya Pradesh: Rally in Vidisha by SAPAKS
A rally is underway in Union minister Sushma Swaraj's constituency Vidisha by SAPAKS. Slogans like 'take back the black law' and 'dekho mama kaun aya' are chanted.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had told people from reserved categories a few months ago, "No one can dare to change this law, I am there to protect your rights."
Madhya Pradesh: Petrol pumps remain closed in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Bike rally in Hoshangabad against SC/ST Act amendments
Karni Sena and SAPAKS organised a bike rally to protest against SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
Madhya Pradesh: SAPAKS member protest in Mandsaur
Members of SAPAKS (Samanya Pichhda Alpsankhayak Kalyan Samaj), an employees union, can be seen protesting in Mandsaur, while shops, petrol pumps and schools remained closed.
Madhya Pradesh: Drones being used for surveillance in Gwalior
"Drones are being used for surveillance in Gwalior," SDM Narottam Bhargavi said. “Lot of security forces have been deployed. We are fully ready to face any kind of situation. Section 144 has been imposed at several places. It is very peaceful at present.”
Madhya Pradesh: All shops closed, roads empty in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh: Petrol pumps, medical shops shut in Malwa
Petrol pumps, stores, medical shops are closed in Malwa. Members of the SAPAKS organisation are protesting in the streets, despite Section 144 being imposed in the area.
Over 5,000 personnel from 34 security agencies deployed in over 35 district of country
Security has been beefed up and over 5,000 personnel from 34 security agencies have been deployed in over 35 districts across the country to keep a check on the incidents, said Madhya Pradesh DIG Hariyanachari Mishra.
Protests spread to Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra
Protests have spread to other states, including Rajasthan, Bihar and Maharashtra too. Shops in Ajmer in Rajasthan remained closed in the view of the Bharat bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act. Protesters also demonstrated in Thane's Navghar on Thursday. Meanwhile, protesters in Bihar set tyres on fire in Mokama.
Internet services suspended till 6 pm in Jabalpur district
Shops in Rajasthan shut over calls for 'Bharat bandh'
Shops in Ajmer in Rajasthan reamin closed in the view of the Bharat bandh called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.
Heavy police patrolling in areas in and around Gwalior
Gwalior-Chambal region, one of the sensitive areas, had witnessed a large-scale violence on 2 April this year during the 'Bharat bandh' called by Dalit groups.
BJP, Congress stay away from bandh
While upper castes and OBC groups have callef for the "Bharat bandh", both Congress and BJP are staying away from it due to political compulsions. With the Assembly polls coming up in the state in December, the protests are going to have an impact on the campaigning in the run-up.
34 companies of special armed forces of police deployed
Thirty-four companies of the special armed force of police have been deployed in various districts, IGP (Intelligence) Makrand Deuskar said.
Police deployed in Mandsaur and Ratlam to avert untoward incidents
Daloda remains shut due to the bandh
Will ensure protests are peaceful, says BJP
BJP worker in the party sports cell in Hoshangabad district, Sanjeev Mishra said the protests will remain peaceful. "Apart from being a position holder with BJP, I am also the district chief of Bhahman Sena. I have to live in the society... We will make sure that it is a peaceful strike. I am in talks with the rank holders in the party. But I believe that reservation has done a lot of damage."
Large towns, including Mandsaur, completely shut
Mandsaur district is completely closed in protest of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. There is heavy deployment of police forces. Large towns such as Sitamou, Shamgarh, Suwasra, Garoth, Bhanpura, Pipliya mandi, Malhargarh, dalauda, Sanjit, along with Mandsaur, are also completely closed.
Licenses of 27,000 arms in Gwalior district suspended
Confusion in Indore if schools were shut or not
Confusion prevailed at schools in Indore after some of them remained opened while some shut after the advice from Collector Nishant Warwade. A few children who had come to give an exam at Crescendo Academy found that the school was shut.
The District Education Officer in Bhind has also ordered that schools in the district will remain closed.
Section 144 imposed in four districts
The Madhya Pradesh administration has imposed prohibitive orders under CrPC in four districts - Morena, Shivpuri and Bhind, all three in Gwalior-Chambal region, as well as in Ashok Nagar district in view of the proposed bandh.
Gwalior-Chambal region, one of the sensitive areas, had witnessed a large-scale violence on 2 April this year during the 'Bharat bandh' called by Dalit groups. Makrand Deuskar, Inspector General of Police (Intelligence) told reporters on Tuesday, "Police headquarters have alerted all the superintendents of police in view of proposed bandh on 6 September."
Bandh in Madhya Pradesh today
Security in Madhya Pradesh was beefed up in various parts of the state ahead of the call for a 'Bharat bandh' on Thursday, announced by several minority rights organisations, against the amendment to the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.