Bhai Dooj 2019: From timing to significance, know all about festival that celebrates bond of love between brother and sister

Bhai Dooj 2019: Celebrated on the fifth day of Diwali, Bhai Dooj or Bhaiya Dooj is a special Hindu festival that observes the bond of love between brother and sister. Also known as Bhau Beej, Bhatra Dwitiya, Bhai Dwitiya, Bhathru Dwithiya and Bhai Phonta, this year, the festival falls on Tuesday (29 October).

Applying tilak or teeka (vermilion) on their brother's forehead, a sister prays for his longevity, well-being and prosperity. The sisters keep also keep a fast and prepare a meal for their brothers. In return, the brothers offer gifts to their sisters and and promise to protect them from every evil forces.

The festival is called Bhau Beej among Gujarati, Marathi and Konkani-speaking communities, Bhai Phonta among Bengalis, Bhai Teeka in Nepal, while in southern parts it is called Yama Dwitiya. It also shares similarities with Raksha Bandhan.

History and Significance:

According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Lord Krishna visited his sister Subhadra after killing the demon Narakasura. Subhadra marked the occasion by applying the ceremonial teeka on his forehead and performing aarti. She also the homecoming special by offering him sweets and flowers. Overwhelmed by her gesture, Lord Krishna blessed Subhadra with many boons. Hence, the festival of "Bhai Dooj" was born.

Another myth says, Yamraj, the God of death, visited his sister Yami (also known an Yamuna) on this day. She welcomed Yamraj with an aarti, applied teeka on his forehead and offered him sweets. Moved by her gesture, Yamraj presented her with a gift that signified his love and affection towards her. The God of Death also declared that any brother who would receive an 'aarti' and 'tilak' from his sister on this day should never be afraid of death.

Timings:

Bhai Dooj Aparahna Time – 01.22 pm to 03.36 pm

Duration – 2 hours 14 minutes

Dwitiya Tithi Begins – 06.13 am on 29 October

Dwitiya Tithi Ends – 03.48 am on 30 October

