Bhagwat on five day tour to Varanasi, scheduled to attend international convention of temples

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is on a five day tour to Varanasi, where he is scheduled to visit a few ashrams and inaugurate the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) from July 22 to 24.

The RSS leader reached the temple town yesterday and will attend the inauguration ceremony of the conference at Rudraksh Convention Centre here on July 22, Sangh sources said.

Bhagwat will visit Mirzapur on July 19, and Hathiyamath in Ghazipur on July 20. He will also visit Devrahwa Baba’s ashram in Mirzapur on July 21.

The conference, to be held from July 22 to 24, is anticipated to witness the participation of heads of more than 400 temples from 26 countries.

The inaugural session will be addressed by Sangh chief on 22 July.

The sources said Bhagwat will meet heads of temples and mutts in and around Kashi during his five-day stay in Varanasi.