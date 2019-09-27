Bhagat Singh birth anniversary 2019: Pakistan-based organisation urges Narendra Modi to award Bharat Ratna to Indian revolutionary, says report

As India readies to observe the 112th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh on 28 September, Lahore-based Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord the Bharat Ratna posthumously to the freedom fighter, Times of India reported.

Indian Express reported that former Haryana DGP MS Malik said a national-level function will be organised at Jat Bhawan in Chandigarh on 28 September to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh.

On 24 September, Veteran National Hockey player Dharam Pal Singh from Punjab along with Rajinder Singh Kuku, General Secretary Hockey India inaugurated the 1st Shaheed Bhagat Singh Memorial Open Hockey Tournament for women.

The commemorative efforts being put in, 88 years after the 23-year-old revolutionary's death, are indicative of the deep impact he left on the Indian Freedom Struggle. The stories of his bravery are spoken about till date. He is often referred to as a 'youth icon' since he started his retaliation against the British rulers at a very young age.

Both India and Pakistan celebrate his birth anniversary, as a tribute to his bravery and courage for liberating the colonial subcontinent from British rule.

Singh was born in a Sikh family in the village of Banga in Lyallpur district, now known as Faisalabad, in present-day Pakistan.

He was 21 when he fatally shot a British officer named John Saunders in a case of mistaken identity who he assumed was James Scott, the officer behind the assassination of revolutionary Lala Lajpat Rai.

He fled Lahore after that, with associates Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar.

Singh, along with Rajguru and Sukhdev, was sentenced to death for conspiring to kill Saunders. He died on 23 March 1931, aged 23.

He is said to have postponed his marriage because he felt too attached to the country, even though his family kept insisting.

The freedom fighter is credited with popularising the catchphrase "Inquilab zindabad" (Long live the revolution).

His life has been portrayed in several books and movies, like Rang De Basanti (2006), 23rd March 1931: Shaheed (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002), Shaheed-E-Azam (2002), Shaheed (1965), Shaheed Bhagat Singh (1963), and Shaheed-e-Azad Bhagat Singh (1954).