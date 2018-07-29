You are here:
'Beti bachao only a slogan': Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi, Nitish Kumar over Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case

India Press Trust of India Jul 29, 2018 18:30:01 IST

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Sunday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar and referred to the rape of girls and women at a shelter home, saying it is a story of the one who assures and the one who vows to give good governance.

"Story of ashwasan babu (the one who assures) and susashan babu (the one who vows good governance)... We have heard that the one elected (Modi) has merely given a slogan of beti bachao (save the girl child)," Rahul said in a tweet.

The Congress leader also posted a news report about the rape incident.

The 'beti bachao, beti padhao' (save the girl child, educate the girl child) is a slogan of the NDA government.

Nitish Kumar is often referred to as 'sushasan babu', for his good governance plank.

Congress and various other Opposition parties have accused Modi of only making false promises and giving assurances which are never fulfilled


