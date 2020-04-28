BET 2020: Application process for DBT-Junior Research Fellowship ends on 18 May, exams to be held in June; visit rcb.res.in/BET2020/ for more details

Department of Biotechnology has invited applications for award of DBT-Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in Biotechnology and Life Sciences. The selection of candidates is done through Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET), which will be conducted on 30 June. The dates, however, are tentative so far given the lockdown over the global coronavirus.

The application process for BET 2020 started on April 20 and will end on May 18. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of BET - https://rcb.res.in/BET2020/.

BET 2020 Application Fees

Candidates in the General category, Other Backward Class and Economically Weaker category have to pay Rs 1,000. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and differently-abled candidates will be charged Rs 250.

BET 2020 Eligibility

Those who want to appear for the exam should have M.Sc. or M.Tech. or M.V.Sc. or equivalent degree or Integrated BS-MS/ B.E./ B.Tech. in any discipline of Biotechnology.

Candidates appearing in the final year of their degree are also eligible for BET 2020.

Candidates belonging to general, other backward class and economically weaker section should have 60 per cent marks in their bachelor or master’s degree. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and differently-abled candidates should have 55 per cent marks.

Age limit

For general and EWS category students, the age limit is 28 years. There is a relaxation of up to five years for SC, ST, differently-abled and women candidates. Those from OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) category will get a relaxation of three years.

How to apply for BET 2020

Go to the official website and click on the Register option; For registering, provide required details, including mobile number and email ID; Once registered, enter user ID and password for filling application form; Fill the required details and upload documents in the prescribed format; Pay application fees online; Take printout of the application form for future reference

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.