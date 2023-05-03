Bengaluru’s iconic eatery Vidyarthi Bhavan asks voters to usher in development via Karnataka assembly polls

Immensely popular Bengaluru eatery Vidyarthi Bhavan, known for its iconic masala dosas and filter coffee, has jumped into the poll bandwagon to encourage citizens to vote sensibly and in full strength in the upcoming elections to the Karnataka assembly.

In a message it posted on its Twitter handle, the eatery shared a memorable quote written on a poster of Thomas Shelby from Peaky Blinders: “The mouse dies in the mouse trap because it cannot understand why the cheese is free. Vote for development,” the message read.

The message appears to urge voters not to fall for poll freebies and instead focus on development while casting their votes. A picture accompanied the tweet and it read “Just 1 more week to go… Please cast your vote without fail and sensibly.”

The post triggered discussions on Twitter, with one netizen claiming that Vidyarthi Bhavan was trolling the Congress party. In response, the eatery, established in 1943, clarified that it was not targeting any particular political party and that all parties were offering freebies to woo voters. The message was simply a request to everyone to vote sensibly.

Just 1 more week to go…

Please cast your your vote without fail and sensibly. pic.twitter.com/MeLKkU0jC3 — Vidyarthi Bhavan (@VidyarthiBhavan) May 2, 2023

“All parties are offering freebies. Why do you single out one? We are only requesting everyone to cast their votes and that too sensibly,” the eatery, known for its iconic south Indian breakfast dishes, replied to the person.

The Karnataka Assembly elections due later this month are expected to be fiercely fought, with the chief political parties vying for a majority and the BJP looking at retaining power in the state. The state has a history of close electoral battles, and voter turnout is expected to play a significant role in deciding the outcome of the polls. There is also a strong anti-incumbency wave against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state.

Over time ahead of polls, freebies and populist schemes have become an essential tool for political parties to win voters. However, critics argue that such tactics often distract people from the real issues and do not contribute to long-term development.

Vidyarthi Bhavan's message resonates with this sentiment, reminding citizens that they have the power to elect representatives who will work towards the development of Karnataka.

The eatery’s unique approach is a refreshing reminder of the role that citizens, businesses, and establishments can play in shaping India’s democratic processes.

