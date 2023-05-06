Bengaluru woman gives a hilariously befitting response to a job scammer

Nowadays, online job scams have become quite rampant, making job seekers fall prey to the trap of fraudulent offers made through online mediums. That being said, fraudsters also keep finding new ways to scam innocent people, with most making attempts to persuade people to click on false employment links. In India where a large section of the young population is actively looking for jobs, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, such cases of false job scams are reported on a frequent basis. While many fall prey to the cons, a few people also manage to recognise such fraudsters. One such case recently came to the fore where a Bengaluru-based woman gave a befitting response to a job scammer.

The woman named Udita Pal, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based startup company not only recognised the job scam but hilariously also asked the scammer to apply to her own company.

Taking to Twitter, the woman shared screenshots of her chats with the scammer, showing she sarcastically dealt with it.

Adding a caption that reads, “I’m going to hell for this”, she mentioned that the WhatsApp user blocked her after her sarcastic responses. As understood by the chat, the scammer introduced himself as Devikar, a recruiter from a Mumbai-based company named Tarus Capital Company Limited. The alleged recruiter asked her to watch a YouTube video of the company and further like and subscribe to the channel, for which she would be paid Rs 150 through UPI, bank, or Paytm.

Agreeing to the given instruction, Udita continued playing along. Taking a jibe at the scammer, she instead shared a screenshot of a different video that stated, “Caught some idiot trying to scam.” In response to this, while the recruiter reiterated to her to finish the given tasks, Pal went on to give him a counteroffer by calling him a “scammer” and asking him to apply to her company for cold sales.

It was right after that when Pal’s number was already blocked.

I’m going to hell for this 🔪 pic.twitter.com/84CK3v7HlM — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) May 5, 2023

Reacting to the post, social media users were left in splits. Some also shared their similar experiences in the comment section.

