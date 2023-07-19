India

Bengaluru tenant shares difficulties of house-hunting; Twitter has a hearty laugh

Furthermore, he shared a thread of all the questions he had to face during the interview

Once called up for the interview, the potential tenant and the interviewee were asked extended details surrounding his background, members of his immediate family. File Photo.

Bengaluru, the ‘IT capital of India’ is often in the limelight for its two major concerns, firstly for perennial traffic woes and secondly, for troublesome house-hunting. Twitter users sometimes laugh at the city’s never-ending despondency. Bringing attention to one such ‘peak-Bengaluru moment,’ a Twitter user named Neeraj Menta shared that one of the owners wanted to interview him before offering him the lease. He further added that his house-hunting experience was ‘longer and more gruelling than my seed round pitch.’ Furthermore, he shared a thread of all the questions he had to face during the interview.

As per the tweets, Menta was asked to send a small list comprising data points based on their (he and his wife’s) background. Not just this, they were also requested to attach the duo’s LinkedIn profiles’ details through the broker. It was only after getting shortlisted that the broker set up a call with the owner. This, as he mentioned, was done before the actual interview as a preparation for the final blow.

Once called up for the interview, the potential tenant and the interviewee were asked extended details surrounding his background, members of his immediate family. They were also asked questions about his start-up. Not just the superficial details, the owner wanted to know all about the person’s business model, burn rate, last-round investors among others. Menta also added how the interviewer had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data in advance.

Crunchbase provides business information on private and public companies.

The interviewer inquired if the Menta family had ‘enough runway to continue paying rent.’ To which, the owner responded saying that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks.

Later, he advised the interviewee on how to be alert while running a business. Menta expressed surprise at how long the interview lasted.

The owner is yet to declare him the ideal candidate after all this, but he will get back to him in a few days after checking on other candidates of a similar nature.

Added flavour to the charged up moment, Menta wrote that his wife thought he was in a fundraising pitch and asked, ‘how it turned out?’ To which, he replied, “Everything turned out well, fingers crossed.”

One user asked: “Is that an interview or intrusion?”

“This is the funniest I’ve seen on Blr rents till now,” said another

As per Neeraj Menta’s Twitter bio, he is a 2x entrepreneur, building Superk Stores, a new generation of retailers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India. In addition, he worked at HungerBox, Flipkart and Directi.

