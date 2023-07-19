Bengaluru tenant shares difficulties of house-hunting; Twitter has a hearty laugh

Bengaluru, the ‘IT capital of India’ is often in the limelight for its two major concerns, firstly for perennial traffic woes and secondly, for troublesome house-hunting. Twitter users sometimes laugh at the city’s never-ending despondency. Bringing attention to one such ‘peak-Bengaluru moment,’ a Twitter user named Neeraj Menta shared that one of the owners wanted to interview him before offering him the lease. He further added that his house-hunting experience was ‘longer and more gruelling than my seed round pitch.’ Furthermore, he shared a thread of all the questions he had to face during the interview.

As per the tweets, Menta was asked to send a small list comprising data points based on their (he and his wife’s) background. Not just this, they were also requested to attach the duo’s LinkedIn profiles’ details through the broker. It was only after getting shortlisted that the broker set up a call with the owner. This, as he mentioned, was done before the actual interview as a preparation for the final blow.

Pre-interview – we had to send out a small list of data points about our background along with my wife and my LinkedIn profiles through the broker. Then once we got shortlisted the broker wanted to set up a call. — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

Once called up for the interview, the potential tenant and the interviewee were asked extended details surrounding his background, members of his immediate family. They were also asked questions about his start-up. Not just the superficial details, the owner wanted to know all about the person’s business model, burn rate, last-round investors among others. Menta also added how the interviewer had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data in advance.

Crunchbase provides business information on private and public companies.

Interview – he asked me detailed questions about my background, family size, etc., then moved to my startup. He asked me questions about the business model, burn rate, last-round investors, etc (he had already checked Crunchbase and pulled all the data) — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

The interviewer inquired if the Menta family had ‘enough runway to continue paying rent.’ To which, the owner responded saying that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks.

He also wanted to ensure we had enough runway to continue paying rent! I said my wife pays rent and he then moved to her LinkedIn profile which wasn't updated with the latest role. Then mentioned that he preferred to give his flat to high-pedigree folks. — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

Later, he advised the interviewee on how to be alert while running a business. Menta expressed surprise at how long the interview lasted.

He then proceeded to advise me on how to be careful in running a business and ensure good unit economics and a sound operating model. He was well-meaning and said reasonable things, but I was surprised at how long the conversation went. — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

The owner is yet to declare him the ideal candidate after all this, but he will get back to him in a few days after checking on other candidates of a similar nature.

Added flavour to the charged up moment, Menta wrote that his wife thought he was in a fundraising pitch and asked, ‘how it turned out?’ To which, he replied, “Everything turned out well, fingers crossed.”

And after all this, he said that he will come back to me in a day or two after having calls with a few other candidates who were interested to take the house 🙂

My wife thought I was in a fundraising pitch and asked how it went – I said "It went well, fingers crossed" 🤞😀😆 — Neeraj Menta (@neerajmnt) July 12, 2023

One user asked: “Is that an interview or intrusion?”

Is that an Interview or Intrusion? — Rajendra Zore (@rajendrazore) July 13, 2023

“This is the funniest I’ve seen on Blr rents till now,” said another

This is the funniest I’ve seen on Blr rents till now. — Rajesh Reddy (@rajeshcarlos) July 13, 2023

As per Neeraj Menta’s Twitter bio, he is a 2x entrepreneur, building Superk Stores, a new generation of retailers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India. In addition, he worked at HungerBox, Flipkart and Directi.