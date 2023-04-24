The notion that money cannot buy everything appears to be validated by the experience of a 24-year-old employee who works for a FAANG (an acronym for five prominent American technology companies: Meta, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet) company. In a post shared on Twitter, the man revealed that despite earning an annual income of Rs 58 lakh, he feels overwhelmed and lonely in life.

The employee wrote, “I work as a software engineer in a FAANG company with 2.9 years of experience living in Bangalore. I make a good living (58 lpa before taxes) and have a somewhat relaxed life.”

He added that despite this, he often feels overwhelmed and lonely in his life. The man added that he doesn’t have a girlfriend to spend time with, and his friends are occupied with their own lives.

The post mentioned that even the work-life of the individual has become monotonous as he has been with the same company since the start of his career and performs similar tasks every day. He no longer feels excited about new challenges and growth opportunities at work. He sought advice on how to make their life more interesting, excluding the suggestion of going to the gym as he already does so.

The tweet received a wide range of reactions and suggestions. Some users said that if finances are not a constraint, it could be beneficial to utilise some of the amount to engage in activities or experiences that can make good use of spare time.

Since money is no bar, use some of it to engage in activities/experiences to use spare time wisely, meet other people and a potential girlfriend. And don't squander that wealth, assuming it's real 🙂 — Abdul Basith (@basithabood) April 19, 2023

An account said while money can bring satisfaction, true happiness often comes from social and emotional connections. She added that just because not everyone can relate to the individual’s situation does not make his problem any less real.

Money can provide satisfaction but it usually takes social/emotional connection to find happiness. Just because most cannot relate to it does not make his problem unreal. — V (@ThatFabulist) April 20, 2023

One person appreciated the inclusion of the note at the end stating “Don’t say go to the gym.” He added that it is interesting how some people on the internet seem to believe that hitting the gym can solve social issues that many men in their 20s face.

I love that addition at the end "(Don't say "go to gym"..)" It's fascinating how everyone on internet thinks that going to gym will solve a social problem that most men in their 20s have. — Aman Bakshi (@amanb_20) April 20, 2023

Many people emphasised that he needs to get a hobby.

He honestly needs a hobby — Sayee Kulkarni (@SayeeKulkarni2) April 20, 2023

Some people advised him to embark on a global trip to explore various cultures and diversities, and establish a sense of direction or an objective in life.

Go on world tour and experience the culture and diversity

Have purpose in life or a goal — Rohan Khanna 🇮🇳 (@rohn_khanna) April 20, 2023

While the post was not relatable to the majority of Indians, people still understood that even the top 1 per cent of earners go through problems.

