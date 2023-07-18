'Bengaluru Stonehenge': Incomplete Ejipura Flyover being used as lamp-post pillar; internet reacts

As of now, Bengaluru’s famous incomplete Ejipura Flyover, an abandoned highway project, served no purpose. Suddenly, in a surprising turn of events, the 6-year-old unfinished project has a mission to fulfil. Although it has never really been out of Bengalureans’ sight, the flyover’s re-defined purpose of pillars standing tall and offering ample space to lamp-posts has now left Internet users chuckling. The news gathered attention after Twitter user Arnav Gupta uploaded the picture on the microblogging site. He captioned the post saying since the chances of getting flyover built are less, people of Bengaluru are using the pillars as lamp posts now.

People using the adjacent roads have often expressed disappointment over the number of years the authorities are to complete the task. In such a scenario, people were actively looking around for ways in which tall standing pillars could be used productively for other purpose.

Check out the Twitter post:

Since the flyover will never be built, we are using the pillars as lamp posts now 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/5MuOBy0U1N — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) July 17, 2023

The post garnered over 82,000 views. Check out some of the responses below:

Arnav himself commented: “This is the #BengaluruStonehenge, yes.”

This is the #BengaluruStonehenge, yes — Arnav Gupta (@championswimmer) July 17, 2023

Known for its outstanding complexes, Stonehenge is a prehistoric monument of remarkable architectural sophistication. While Stonehenge is the most prehistoric stone circle in the world, Avebury is the largest.

“Lamp posts are meanwhile carrying out the purpose of cable supports. Cable supports serve walkways. Walkways serve the purpose of roads, that’s called the circle of life,” added another user.

Lamp posts are meanwhile serving the purpose of cable supports.. cable supports are serving the purpose of walkways.. walkways are serving the purpose of roads.. that's called the circle of life.. — patalmypal.btc .eth .sol .shm 🔑👁️🌊☕ (@patalmypal) July 17, 2023

A third wrote jokingly: “A stunning view! In a few hundred years, it will be called the 12 apostles of Koramangala! View from the top, fine dining 7-star restaurant on pillars overlooking traffic!”

Amazing view! Few hundred years later it will be called 12 apostles of Koramangala! View from the top, fine dining 7 star restaurant on pillars overlooking traffic! — Basu (@BosuBasudeb) July 17, 2023

“Gonna tell my kids how difficult it was to climb up the pillar to sit under the lamp post to study,” said a fourth.

Gonna tell my kids how difficult it was to climb up the pillar to sit under the lamp post to study 😭😭😭 — Gaurav shenoy (@Gauravshenoy_01) July 18, 2023

Earlier, Google Maps listed the Ejipura Flyover landmark as ‘Stonehenge’ on the app. Not just this, it even had Google reviews from users. One of the humorous reviews read, “These monuments are the epitome of tourism in the most happening part of Bangalore. Must visit! Please be prepared for the huge loving crowd of people who have all come here to witness the greatness of the beautiful structures.”

Okay, which one of you did this! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vS1J5A6X4m — Caleb Friesen (@caleb_friesen2) March 25, 2023

However, it has now been removed from Google’s search results.

Jokes aside, Bengalurians have been vocal about Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) deliberately delaying the highway project. Due to which, the site has become a dumping ground for construction debris and waste materials, further provoking the locals.