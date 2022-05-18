Bengaluru records highest 24-hour rainfall since 2017, orange alert issued for today; 2 labourers dead after heavy showers

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai visited affected areas in RR Nagar, Hoskerehalli and announced Rs 25,000 compensation to owners of the flooded houses and Rs 5 lakh to family members of migrant labourers who died during the rainfall

Incessant heavy rains in Bengluru has thrown the IT-hub in Karnataka out of gear. The India Meteorological Department has sounded orange and red alerts in all the districts of the coastal state on Wednesday and Thursday. Bodies of two labourers were recovered, on Wednesday, at a pipeline worksite near Upkar Layout bus stand in Ullal Uppanagar.

The deceased workers have been identified as Devbharath, a resident of Bihar and Ankit Kumar from Uttar Pradesh. Their bodies were recovered in the pipeline work site of Cauvery State 5 project.

DCP (West) Sanjeev Patil said that three people entered the site and only one could survive. The incident happened after heavy rains lashed on Tuesday night in Ullal Upanagar.

The weather office has warned of heavy rain showers to continue in parts of Karnataka for the next three-four days. Cyclone on south-west Arabian Sea are expected to cause heavy rains accompanied by thundershowers and lightening in the next 24 hours in the state.

Red alert has been sounded in coastal districts and hilly terrains of Karnataka for Wednesday. The weather department said that Bengaluru received widespread showers with rainfall above 100 mm at few places and above 50 mm at most places on the night of 17 May, 2022.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Incessant rains trigger severe waterlogging in var̥ious parts of Bengaluru. Last night visuals from Bakshi Garden, Cottonpet, Bengaluru

On Tuesday, rainfall of 114.6 mm was recorded at Bengaluru city. IMD said that it was the highest 24 hour rainfall since 15 August, 2017 when the city received 128.7 mm in 24 hours. The observatory has received a rainfall of 253.9 mm for the month making it the wettest May in at least 10 years.

Waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported in many parts of Karnataka including Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Sultanpet, Old Tharagupet, Chickpet, Kalyananagar, Shanti Nagar, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Majestic, Yeshwantpur and Silk Board junction.

IMD on its Twitter handle said, "Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/ lightning/ gusty winds very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema during next five days."

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the areas affected by rains. Talking to reporters after visiting Hosakere Halli, the CM said: "There are many low-lying areas in Bengaluru. The geographical terrain is such that after one point, when it rains more, everything will come downward. They have built homes next to Raja Kaluve (storm water drains) and there is a situation in which water has nowhere else to go."

Visiting the rain affected areas in RR Nagar, Hoskerehalli CM Bommai on Wednesday announced Rs 25,000 compensation to the owners of the flooded houses and Rs 5 lakh to the family members of migrant labourers who died during the rainfall.

Apart from this, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials have been instructed to provide people in the flooded areas with food and water.

Due to continuous heavy rains in Kerala and Madikeri district in Karnataka, the water level in the Krishna Raja Sagar(KRS) Dam in Srirangapatna of Mandya district touched 100 feet. This is the first time in a decade that the water level has stood at 100 feet during the month of May.

With inputs from agencies

