Bengaluru: Neck deep in debt, man strangulates six-month-old daughter, attempts suicide

Bengaluru: A 45-year-old man here allegedly killed his six-months-old daughter with his love, literally as he claimed to police that he pressed her a little too tight against his chest which suffocated her.

The man later jumped into the lake with the dead body and said, there was no money to eat as he was troubled by debt.

The had incident occurred on November 15.

The girl’s dead body was in the lake of Kenadatti village in Kolar, the next day. A blue coloured car was also found by the police on the banks of this lake.

Seeing this, the people of the village informed the Kolar police.

On the basis of this information, the police started searching for the father, after which the accused was arrested from Bengaluru railway station on 16th November.

The accused identified as 45-year-old Rahul Parmar, is a resident of Gujarat. He recently shifted to Bangalore two years back with his wife Bhavya. He was missing along with his daughter since November 15, following which the wife lodged with local police.

Rahul told the police that he had left the house on the pretext of taking the daughter to school. He wanted to kill himself, but being in front of the daughter, he was unable to take a decision.

He took several rounds of the city before stopping the car near the lake in the evening.

He claimed to have even thought of returning home, but he feared that the moneylenders would harass her family.

He reportedly bought some chocolates and biscuits for his daughter from a shop near the lake. But the daughter was hungry since afternoon, so she kept on crying.

Rahul did not have money to buy anything else for the daughter which led to the daughter’s death, said a police official.

The official added that he first kept playing with the girl for a long time. Later he hugged her for a long time, which led to the girl’s suffocation.

Next, he jumped into the lake with her body, allegedly to die with her however, he survived.

The man further claimed that he decided to end his life by getting jumping off the train for which he reached

Bangalore railway station but the cops caught him.

According to the police, Rahul was unemployed for the last 6 months and had also suffered huge losses in his bitcoin business.

He had also written a fake complaint about the theft of gold jewellery from his Bangalore house. He used to go to the police station continuously to inquire about the matter.

After the completion of the police investigation, it was found that Rahul himself had stolen the jewellery from his house and pawned it.

The police had asked him to come to the police station in this matter, but before that he killed the daughter. The cops also believe that he took her daughter’s life due to fear of action in the case of filing a falsely report a theft.

A detailed investigation in the matter is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.