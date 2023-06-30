In an incident set to strike a chord with desperate tenants, who live away from their homes and are looking for a roommate, this Bengaluru man entirely matches your demeanor. Sankeerth, a Twitter user and a tenant at a semi-furnished flat near Bannerghatta road in South Bengaluru, took to the micro-blogging platform to find a ‘potential co-founder.’ He also added that the above could be possible only if the duo ‘vibe.’ Now, the requisite has left Twitter users in awe; because vibes are so crucial. Aren’t they?

Interestingly, Sankeerth’s Twitter bio points out that he has been a founder of three companies and having gained experience in firms such as ‘Dunzo’ in the past. Dunzo is an Indian company that helps grocery shoppers. Also, he co-founded ‘Fastcrave.’

In a Twitter post, he posted four pictures of the flat showing the amenities. Sankeerth expressed the need for a flatmate for his semi-furnished flat near Banerghatta Road and who could be ‘potential co-founder’ if their vibes clicked. Furthermore, he listed amenities like a well-gated society with a gym for workouts, a swimming pool, an area for dogs, fish can be reared and there’s lots of greenery. It is available from July.” He pointed out ‘no brokerage’ and Rs 8,300 as rent per month.

Check out the post:

Sankeerth also tagged Ruthvik Reddy, who is another flatmate of his. The post showcased a typical Bengaluru moment with several users commenting on the post.

Check out some of the responses:

Peak Bengaluru, a Twitter page that posts regularly about startup, technology and viral posts from India’s largest startup city, pointed this: “(Can be a Potential Co-founder if we vibe)”

To which, Sankeerth replied: “I will trade my pool facing room for a balcony if I get a coder.”

I will trade my pool facing room with balcony if i get a coder 🥺😅 — Sankeerth (@trippy_hustler) June 28, 2023

Another user responded: “I’m a coder, but Bannerghatta is so far. The pool.”

I'm a coder, but Bannerghatta is so far… The pool ✨ — sharayu.eth (@qua_intrelle7) June 30, 2023

“Interested and ready to move immediately,” wrote a third.

Interested and ready to move immediately. — Abhijeet Shewale ✪ (@BNF_ABHIJEET) June 29, 2023

The post garnered over 18,000 likes.

Several incidents in the past have shown how looking for rented apartments in metro cities like Bengaluru can be extremely challenging. In a similar vein, a landlord comes up with an endless list of requirements to dash your hopes. Not just proof of employment, tenants are now asked for academic scores and the colleges they graduated from. Some even requesting social media profiles and small write-ups. And guess what, even if you submit everything intactly, you might still face rejection.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.