We all have tons of memories from our school days. From going to school together in buses to having some of our best days, school memories are indeed special for a lot of people. A Bengaluru NRI who currently resides in California recently got all “nostalgic” and got a unique registration number for his brand-new Tesla car and it has got a connection with his school days! The man named Chengappa got his car a number plate that is quite similar to the one that was on the BMTC bus that he used to go to school in. While cherishing his school days, he also made this bid in order to pay tribute to the driver of that particular bus, who recently got retired. Heartwarming! Isn’t it? Scroll to read in detail.

Bengaluru NRI gets BMTC-inspired number plate for Tesla

US-based Chengappa, who seemingly did his schooling in Bengaluru, travelled in the particular BMTC bus around the time in 1992. Thus, showing his attachment to those days, he got a registration number that is quite similar to the one that was on the bus. While the BMTC bus had a registration number of “KA01F232”, his Tesla now has “KA1F232”.

Taking to his social media handle, the retired BMTC bus driver Dhanapal Manchenahalli also shared pictures of the school bus and of Chengappa’s Tesla car. He wrote, “Many school children loved my bus when I worked as a driver in BMTC unit 11 in 1992. Among those children, Chengappa and Aditya have travelled to school for many years sitting on my vehicle bonnet. Aditya is now in Germany and Chengappa is in California, USA. Recently, he bought a car and he has taken the number of the BMTC bus I was driving. He is still in touch with me. I am forever grateful for his affection.”

In Karnataka few days back BMTC bus driver Shri Dhanapal Manchenahalli got retired as a BMTC Driver.

Now whats special about that…?

Listen to this story…. pic.twitter.com/LTE3kf7Ra6 — Adarsh Hegde (@adarshahgd) May 11, 2023

In a video shared in this post, Chengappa shares how he has a lot of memories with the F232 bus that he travelled in. “People like him who worked hard for decades inspire us and we will tell the stories to the future generations,” he added.

Apart from that, he also spoke about his love for BMTC buses which made him take the decision, and the Bangoraleans are clearly loving it!

