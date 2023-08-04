Bengaluru man bites off wife's finger, swallows it, threatens to eat her up

In a fit of rage amid domestic row, a man in Karnataka’s Bengaluru bit off his wife’s finger and swallowed it.

The accused identified as Vijay Kumar, an employee at a private firm, has been arrested after an FIR was registered by his wife Pushpa with the Konanakunte police station in Bengaluru.

Vijay Kumar and Pushpa were married for 23 years. The couple have a 20-year-old son from the marriage.

Domestic feud

Kumar allegedly would abuse his wife physically and verbally. Annoyed by the torture, she went back to her parents.

“Since their marriage, the accused used to torture his wife physically and mentally. Unable to take in the torture, the woman moved out of their house with their son and started living separately,” a report by Hindustan Times quoted a police officer as saying.

Bit wife’s finger, threatened to get son killed

As per the complaint, on 28 July, Vijay Kumar went to meet Pushpa at her parent’s house. Over there, he picked up a fight which turned into a heated argument. He bit one of her fingers on her left hand and ate it.

The accused also threatened to kill Pushpa and eat her the way he swallowed her finger, the complaint further said.

Pushpa, in her complaint, also alleged that Vijay Kumar threatened to get her son killed by goons.

FIR has been registered against Vijay Kumar under sections 498A (subjecting married woman to cruelty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 504 (Insult intended to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.