Bengaluru man assaults two traffic constables after being caught drunk driving; case registered against accused

A reportedly drunken man in Davangere, almost 260 km from Bengaluru, allegedly assaulted two traffic police on Tuesday, when he was asked to stop his motorcycle.

The incident happened at around 12 pm on Tuesday when the police were inspecting vehicles for breathalyser test, News18 reported.

#WATCH: A man who was allegedly drunk assaulted two traffic policemen in Karnataka's Davangere earlier today. Police arrested the man and a case has been registered against him. pic.twitter.com/kahGksU0A7 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2018

The man, identified as Rudresh, was under the influence of alcohol when the police caught him. After he was stopped for questioning, Rudresh became infuriated and started throwing bricks and stones at the policemen.

The assault on the officers was recorded by the passerby.

According to NDTV, one of the two policemen suffered from a deep cut on his forehead. Rudresh also was seen arguing with the policeman before pushing him to the ground.

The Superintendent of Police Davengere Chetan Singh Rathore said a case has been registered against the accused.

The police are waiting for his medical report before pressing charges for drunk driving.