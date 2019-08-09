You are here:
Bengaluru lawyer Shamnad Basheer found dead in his car; 43-year-old had made legal studies accessible to underprivileged students

India FP Staff Aug 09, 2019 16:18:30 IST

Shamnad Basheer, a noted legal scholar from Bengaluru, was found dead in his car on Thursday near Bababundangiri in Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka. He was 43-years-old. The founder of Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education (IDIA), a trust which works to make legal education accessible for underprivileged students, had gone for a silent retreat and was supposed to return on 5 August. Although there was no obvious cause of death, primary investigation shows he may have died of asphyxiation.

Basheer had been missing for over four days, and his body was retrieved from his car on Thursday. Colleagues had been searching for him, and say that he may have sat in the car due to landslides, waiting for help, and possibly wasn't spotted due to thick fog.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem to be done to obtain clarity on death. Foul play is being ruled out because the car was locked from the inside, the key was in the ignition and the heater was on," Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pandey said in a statement.

Shmnad Basheer. Image Courtesy: Facebook/ @shamnadmb

"It is possible that he died of carbon monoxide poisoning but we won’t know the facts until the postmortem on Friday," Pandey added.

IDIA, which Basheer had founded, confirmed his demise on Twitter. Expressing their loss, the trust said that they will "continue to carry forward his legacy and work".

As details are yet to be revealed, the legal community took to Twitter to mourn his death.

Born on 14 May, 1976, Basheer graduated from India's premier law school, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. He did his post-graduate studies at the University of Oxford. He was an editor of the Oxford Commonwealth Law Journal (OUCLJ) and a founding member of Electronic Database of Intellectual Property (EDIP).

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2019 16:18:30 IST

