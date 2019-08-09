Bengaluru lawyer Shamnad Basheer found dead in his car; 43-year-old had made legal studies accessible to underprivileged students

Shamnad Basheer, a noted legal scholar from Bengaluru, was found dead in his car on Thursday near Bababundangiri in Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka. He was 43-years-old. The founder of Increasing Diversity by Increasing Access to Legal Education (IDIA), a trust which works to make legal education accessible for underprivileged students, had gone for a silent retreat and was supposed to return on 5 August. Although there was no obvious cause of death, primary investigation shows he may have died of asphyxiation.

Basheer had been missing for over four days, and his body was retrieved from his car on Thursday. Colleagues had been searching for him, and say that he may have sat in the car due to landslides, waiting for help, and possibly wasn't spotted due to thick fog.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem to be done to obtain clarity on death. Foul play is being ruled out because the car was locked from the inside, the key was in the ignition and the heater was on," Chikkamagaluru SP Harish Pandey said in a statement.

"It is possible that he died of carbon monoxide poisoning but we won’t know the facts until the postmortem on Friday," Pandey added.

IDIA, which Basheer had founded, confirmed his demise on Twitter. Expressing their loss, the trust said that they will "continue to carry forward his legacy and work".

It deeply saddens us to inform you that our founder, Prof. Shamnad Basheer has passed away. Each of us not only grieves at the passing of such a tremendous individual but also for the loss the IDIA family suffers. IDIA will continue to carry forward his legacy and work. — IDIA (@IDIALaw) August 8, 2019

As details are yet to be revealed, the legal community took to Twitter to mourn his death.

We are saddened to hear about the profound loss of one of the most gifted legal scholars of our times - Prof. Shamnad Basheer. We express our condolences to his family and friends. — sflc.in (@SFLCin) August 8, 2019

Not only was he an international expert on Patent and Copyright law, there was virtually no area of public law that was beyond his ken. Sr. Ad. Gopal Sankaranaryanan writes about Prof @shamnad 's legacy #ShamnadBasheer — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 9, 2019

Founder of @IDIALaw and SpicyIP & one of the most humble person I ever met, Prof. @shamnad Basheer is no more. He fulfilled dreams of more than half a century underprivileged students, including me, study in top law schools. I literally owe my life to him.#RIPShamnadBasheer — Manash Mandal (@ManashManav) August 8, 2019

Extremely saddened to hear the news of Prof Shamnad Basheer's death. Hundreds of law students will forever be indebted to him. 43 is no age to be gone! — Apurva Vishwanath (@apurva_hv) August 8, 2019

This is a huge loss. Shamnad showed through everything he did that it was possible to be an ethical lawyer and a wonderful human being. Shamnad Basheer was an inspiration. We are all poorer in his absence. https://t.co/6bLrlt4mj0 — Rohit (@itihaasnaama) August 8, 2019

Born on 14 May, 1976, Basheer graduated from India's premier law school, the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru. He did his post-graduate studies at the University of Oxford. He was an editor of the Oxford Commonwealth Law Journal (OUCLJ) and a founding member of Electronic Database of Intellectual Property (EDIP).