Bengaluru food delivery guy thrashed black and blue FOR...

Residents of a Bengaluru apartment complex became enraged and physically assaulted a food delivery agent based on a false complaint made by an eight-year-old girl. The incident occurred on 12 June, when the girl’s parents returned to their apartment and discovered that she was missing, as reported by The Times of India.

Additional details about the incident were revealed in a viral Twitter thread by a user named Shweta. According to Shweta, the parents became alarmed and initiated a search when they couldn’t locate their daughter. Neighbours joined in the search, and soon they spotted the girl on the terrace of the building.

“An eight-year-old girl was left alone at home while her parents went to drop off her sibling at school. Upon their return, they couldn’t find the child, which caused panic, and everyone started looking for her. Eventually, she was found on the terrace, crying,” shared Shweta on Twitter.

The girl informed her parents that a food delivery agent had rung the doorbell and forcibly taken her to the terrace. She claimed to have struggled and bitten his hand to free herself.

Alarmed by the revelation, the girl’s parents and other residents confronted all the delivery agents present in the complex at that time. They asked the girl to identify the alleged perpetrator. Security guards were instructed to prevent any delivery agents from entering or leaving the premises.

The girl pointed out a man whom she claimed had dragged her to the terrace. Filled with anger, the couple, along with their neighbours and security guards, took matters into their own hands, physically assaulting the accused and confining him to a room, believing him to be a molester targeting a minor.

However, the truth behind the incident only came to light two days later, when the police reviewed CCTV footage that contradicted the girl’s claims of being forcibly taken to the terrace, revealing that she had actually gone there alone.

Police looked for CCTV footage to figure out the actual culprit. What police found was absolutely shocking.

It turned out that the girl had made-up the story about the delivery agent out of fear that her parents would scold her for playing instead of studying.

Upon further questioning, the girl admitted to fabricating the entire incident after witnessing the commotion she had caused.

Speaking to The Times of India, the 30-year-old delivery agent mentioned that he was beaten by both the couple and the security guards. He expressed confusion as to why the girl had made the false allegation.

When the girl’s parents were shown the CCTV footage, they couldn’t believe their eyes. They later apologised to the delivery agent. He decided not to file a counter-complaint against the couple.

