India

Bengaluru floods: Severe water logging in parts of the city; residents use tractors to commute

With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka

FP Staff September 05, 2022 15:52:55 IST
Bengaluru floods: Severe water logging in parts of the city; residents use tractors to commute

Bengaluru's largest lake Bellandur overflows amid heavy rainfall. Twitter/@nitinkr1991

New Delhi: Heavy rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru with severe water logging being reported in several areas.

Severe traffic jam has also been reported in the main areas of the city.

With heavy rains expected to continue till 9 September, the Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert in the city along with several districts of Karnataka.

Drinking water supply will remain shut for two days in parts of Bengaluru, an India Today report said.

According to the report, the pumping station, that lifts water from the Kauvery river upwards to the city, remains submerged in Karnataka’s Mandya.

The situation has become show severe that some people have taken tractors to wade through flooded roads. According to a video shared on Twitter, passengers from the airport took tractors to reach the city.

The city’s largest lake Bellandur has overflowed.

In some areas, security guards of IT offices were seen helping stranded commuters.

Twitter users shared pictures of flooded parking lots and gardens of their apartment complexes.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 05, 2022 16:11:07 IST

TAGS: