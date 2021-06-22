Bengaluru court orders HD Deve Gowda to pay Rs 2 cr to NICE, but why?
HD Deve Gowda penalised: The court observed that the project in question has been upheld by the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court in their judgments
Bengaluru: A Bengaluru court has directed former prime minister HD Deve Gowda to pay Rs 2 crore as damages to the Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE) for
his "defamatory statement" against the company in a television interview 10 years ago.
What the case is all about?
The Eighth City Civil and Sessions Judge Mallanagouda found a basis in the plaint filed by the NICE, whose promoter and managing director is Ashok Kheny, a former Bidar South MLA.
Referring to the interview telecast by a Kannada news channel under the caption "Gowdara Garjane" on 28 June, 2011, the court directed Deve Gowda to pay damages of Rs 2 crore to the company for the loss of its reputation on account of defamatory comments made by him.
The JDS supremo's outburst was against the NICE project and he had called it a 'loot'.
Why did the court penalise Gowda?
The court observed that the project in question has been upheld by the High Court of Karnataka and the Supreme Court in their judgments.
The project undertaken by the company is a massive one that is in the larger interest of Karnataka, the court said in the 17 June order.
"Hence, if defamatory statements like the present one are allowed to be made in future, definitely, implementation of such a massive project like the present one, which is undertaken in the larger public interest of the State of Karnataka, is going to be delayed.
Therefore, this court feels that it is necessary to curb such statements by issuing a permanent injunction against the defendant," the court observed.
also read
Karnataka DGP worse than Muammar Gaddafi: HC
In a scathing verdict, Karnataka High court today struck down appointment of Shankar Bidari as state DGP and IG.
HC vacates stay on Yeddyurappa case
Justice V Kumar set aside the stay on the petitions filed by Yeddyurappa seeking quashing of the lower court order taking cognisance of the complaints filed by a city-based advocate.
Actor Darshan discharged from hospital, taken to jail
Darshan, who was arrested on 9 September following his wife Vijaylakshmi's complaint, was denied bail by the sessions court on Tuesday.