Bengaluru anthropologist traced: Police say Atreyee Majumdar being treated for foniasophobia, shifted to NIMHANS

Bengaluru: The Marathahalli Police on Wednesday traced Atreyee Majumdar, an anthropologist who went missing on 4 April, to Hotel Taj Vivanta on MG Road in Bengaluru. The police said they found her in need of psychiatric treatment and shifted her to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

“The hotel staff informed the local police station (Halasuru) about Atreyee Majumdar, who in turn, informed us. We found her suffering from depression when we reached Hotel Taj Vivanta at 11 am and shifted her to NIMHANS for treatment. Doctors are treating her for foniasophobia,’’ said Marathahalli police inspector Sadiq Pasha. Foniasophobia is the fear of a killer, or of being murdered.

Pasha said Majumdar may undergo treatment for a few more days. An anthropologist, the 35-year-old resident of Bellandur in Bengaluru had been missing for a week and search teams were formed by her colleagues and friends.

She went missing on 4 April, the day she arrived in the city from Toronto, where she is pursuing a post-doctoral fellowship. “She stayed at Novotel Hotel on 4 April and her last known location was obtained from CCTV footage that showed her checking out of the Marriot Hotel on 6 April. She was alone,” Pasha said

Her parents Biplab Majumdar and Paramati Majumdar were happy to know that their daughter was found safe. “I cannot say much now. I am happy to have found my daughter,’’ said Biplab.

According to her parents, Majumdar went incommunicado in Toronto and did not respond to their calls until 3 April, but she informed them on 4 April that she'd landed in New Delhi. She flew to Bengaluru the same day. Her father received her at the airport and brought her home around 4.30 pm. Majumdar left the house at 9 pm, and her parents said they did not know where she went.

“I am very happy. My daughter is fine,’’ her mother Paramati told Firstpost.

The police could not reach Majumdar on social media as she'd not carried her phone. The police had distributed pamphlets with her photo, informed hospitals, paying guest (PG) accommodations and hotels and asked them to inform Majumdar's parents if they spot her.

Majumdar is an alumna of National Law School in Bengaluru and Yale University. She was in Toronto pursuing a post-doctoral research with a fellowship from the Andrew W Mellon Foundation.

Y Maheshwara Reddy is a Bengaluru-based freelance journalist and a member of 101Reporters.com, a pan-India network of grassroots reporters