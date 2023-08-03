Bengaluru: 2 dead as water tank of four-storey building falls on them in Shivajinagar

Two people died and one person was seriously injured after a water tank from a four-storey building collapsed onto a food stall below late on Tuesday night. The incident occurred near Shivajinagar bus stand in Bengaluru, Karnataka.

According to reports, among those dead was a pushcart vendor, 40-year-old Arul, who used to sell egg rice. The other was Arul’s customer whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

A third victim was retrieved from the rubble with serious injuries.

“Two people died and one person was seriously injured in a water tank collapse near Shivajinagar last night. Case registered in Commercial Street police station,” said Dr Bheemashankar S. Guled, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East division, Bengaluru City.

The incident occurred at around 10.30 pm. Rescue work was carried out till late at night to clear debris and look for people trapped under the rubble.

When the incident occurred, a few people were standing around the pushcart on the footpath adjacent to a building.

Passers-by and police shifted the victims to the nearby Bowring hospital where doctors declared two persons dead. The third person is injured and is in the ICU.

The police, along with BBMP officials, visited the spot. A case has been registered at the Commercial Street police station in connection with the incident. Also, a probe has been initiated against the owner of the building who has been charged with death due to negligence.