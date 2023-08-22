‘Bengal Governor totally responsible’: Trinamool’s caustic counter to BJP on Jadavpur death

The West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Tuesday witnessed chaos over the Jadavpur University student’s death, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged gross irregularities and illegal activities occurring regularly on the campus and staged a walkout in protest.

Responding to the Opposition’s charge, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu blamed Governor CV Ananda Bose for the situation. This led to angry protests, and then a walkout, by BJP members.

Addressing the Assembly, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari questioned how the state government plans to “stop consumption of alcoholic substances and anti-national activities at the university, of which it has become a hub”.

“Jadavpur Police have not taken any action on the activities at the university. Some former students have been staying illegally on campus,” he said.

Referring to radical left-wing politics, Adhikari said, “There are ultra mindsets at the university, and it has become a bastion of such thinking.” He said the death of the 19-year-old undergraduate student, allegedly due to ragging and sexual harassment, was “against education and humanity”.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul told the media that the Trinamool Congress government does not have any answers. “What was TMC doing? Didn’t Mamata Banerjee know ragging was still on in JU?”

Basu said that a five-member team is looking into the student’s death. “We met the family, we cannot bring back the boy, but we are taking steps,” he said.

Targeting the Governor, with whom the ruling Trinamool Congress is locked in a face-off, the minister said, “We have a new Governor and without holding any consultation with the state government, he is appointing vice-chancellors at universities. The state government can send orders but the university authorities have to implement it. Why did the governor appoint a Vice-Chancellor and remove a Vice-Chancellor? The Governor is 100% responsible.”

On the Leader of the Opposition’s remarks on alcohol and contraband on campus, Basu said, “The Opposition leader is questioning the prevalence of contraband and alcohol at university. NCB (Narcotics Control Bureau) is responsible for stopping contraband.”

The Education Minister said cases of ragging continue despite court orders and that such incidents are reported at the Central government-run IITs too.

Speaking to the media later, Basu reiterated that it is the university authorities who have to take steps such as installing CCTV cameras. “Why should the government be a moral judge? We can send them guidelines that you cannot drink or smoke on campus or to set up cameras. But the authority has to do it,” he said.