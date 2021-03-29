Bengal BJP worker's mother, beaten by 'TMC workers' in February, dies; wounds will haunt Mamata, warns Amit Shah

The TMC, denying the involvement of its activists in the attack, said Majumdar might have died due to age-related ailments

The 82-year-old mother of a BJP leader in West Bengal, beaten up in February allegedly by Trinamool Congress workers, passed away on Monday, according to several media reports.

Her death, coming just days the conclusion of the first phase of Assembly polls in Bengal, has only added to the war of words between the BJP and TMC.

While BJP said Shova Majumdar succumbed to the injuries she sustained in the attack and that the TMC's slogan of 'Ma, Mati, Manush' had been "bloodied", the ruling party hit back, saying the saffron party was "peddling a narrative", NDTV reported.

The TMC, denying the involvement of its activists in the attack, said Majumdar might have died due to age-related ailments, as per PTI.

BJP workers on Monday staged a protest in the North 24 Parganas district's Nimta area, the PTI report added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who has addressed several rallies ahead of the polls in the politically crucial state, on Monday condoled Majumdar's death.

Anguished over the demise of Bengal’s daughter Shova Majumdar ji, who was brutally beaten by TMC goons. The pain & wounds of her family will haunt Mamata didi for long. Bengal will fight for a violence-free tomorrow, Bengal will fight for a safer state for our sisters & mothers. pic.twitter.com/ZmKNgjdMpH — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 29, 2021

BJP president JP Nadda also tweeted his condolences over Majumdar's death.

Union minister Debasree Chaudhuri, addressing a press conference in Kolkata said, "She (Mamata) is doing processions, repeatedly attacking BJP, claiming that she was being attacked... Today, Ma has been bloodied, Mati has been bloodied, Manush has been bloodied. What will the state government do?"

She added that Majumdar had been receiving treatment in a hospital for 27 days.

On 28 February, the BJP had claimed that TMC supporters had beaten up its district member Gopal Majumdar and his mother, Shova. "A video of Majumdar, narrating her painful experience with a badly swollen face, was shared by the BJP on social media last month," the NDTV report added.

Calling her death a tragedy, TMC MPs Derek O'Brien and Sougata Roy denied the party's involvement in the incident.

The death of Shova Majumdar is a tragedy.

What is totally unfortunate though is the Home Min peddling a narrative when the incident is under investigation. He heads a Police Force & multiple Central Agencies. Shouldn’t he show some respect to the investigative process of India! — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 29, 2021

Roy was quoted by PTI as saying, "The incident has no relation with politics and the BJP is unnecessarily trying to cash on a death. Any death is unfortunate and tragic. TMC men were not involved in any attack. We have information that she might have died due to old age-related ailments."

