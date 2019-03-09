Benchmarking NDA's Rafale deal against UPA's RFP is a monumental folly

BJP was right in its apple and oranges argument when Congress president Rahul Gandhi taunted it with figures of Rs 570 crore versus Rs 1,670 crore — the former that represented the price per Rafale aircraft supposedly negotiated by the UPA government through Request for proposal (RFP) from Dassault, the manufacturers of Rafale and the latter representing the cost of the fully mounted aircraft with India-specific enhancements settled by NDA.

Spokespersons called the comparison absurd because bare-bones aircraft cannot be compared with the one equipped to the teeth. But it ought not to have risen to the bait at all because the UPA’s was a deal that was never struck but only a request for proposal (RFP) submitted way back in 2007. The comparison between the two, thus, is odious and as incomparable as between oranges and apples twice over.

The CAG, too, has missed the wood for trees by making the unnecessary comparison and coming to the conclusion that the NDA deal was cheaper by 2.86% vis-à-vis the one of the UPA. How could an august auditing body like the CAG allow itself to be drawn into the vortex of party politics and recognise an imaginary benchmark, the one harking back to 2007, and the one that hadn’t attained finality? A proposal is not the same as contract.

In fact, a contract results when a proposal is accepted. In cost audit, comparisons are made between standard versus actual costs. In this case that was rendered untenable with the 2007 prices becoming far-from-satisfactory norm being dated. And in financial audit, the comparisons are made between the budget and actual figures. 2007 figures can hardly represent the budget estimates.

To the credit of the Supreme Court, it has not paid any heed to the purported cost of the price negotiated by the UPA. Thereby, it has emerged as the only one that didn’t allow itself to be sucked into a vacuous debate on a deal that never was (versus the actual deal)) while giving a clean chit to the NDA deal.

The Hindu on 6 March, 2019, too, had been guilty of making this odious comparison, introducing this time around that the bank guarantee commission argument. It is one thing to say that the NDA government ought to have obtained a credible bank guarantee given the fact that as much as 60 percent of the cost of 36 Rafale aircrafts have been paid in advance but quite another to say that since the purported UPA deal provided for such guarantees, the NDA deal was pro tanto costlier. Syllogism at its worst.

The argument made by The Hindu is the putative bank guarantee commission could have been passed onto the Indian side by way of cost reduction to the tune of € 246.11 million and thus the NDA deal is costlier than the UPA one. To the best of my knowledge, it was not a cost plus contract so as to analyse each element of cost line by line.

The author is a senior columnist and tweets @smurlidharan

