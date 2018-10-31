Beheading of teenage Dalit girl in Salem, Tamil Nadu: Parents and activists protest against brutality

On 22 October, a 13-year-old girl was murdered in a village on the outskirts of Salem near Aathur, Tamil Nadu. S Rajalakshmi was beheaded in front of her mother by a 27-year-old neighbour P Dinesh Kumar, reports The Times of India.

According to the report, Kumar entered Rajalakshmi's house wielding a sickle around 9.30 pm. Following a brief confrontation with her mother, he attacked the class VIII student, soon beheading her. Kumar escaped but was handed over to the police by his wife.

The initial report suggests that a preliminary investigation found that Kumar, a driver by profession, had attempted to murder his own son just a couple of days before the incident and might not have been in a stable frame of mind. His wife also claims that he had been behaving erratically for the past few months.

The subsequent report, however, quotes the victim's mother alleging that Kumar had abused her using her caste name after he had entered her home on the night of the crime. Rajalakshmi belonged to a Dalit family.

Her mother claims that Kumar was provoked to kill her daughter after Rajalakshmi rejected his sexual advances and exposed him, reports The Times of India.

Activists have too rejected the police's line of inquiry pertaining to Kumar's mental state at the time of the crime.

“This is, in a way, a #MeToo crime. Rajalakshmi was killed because she had spurned his advances; because she spoke about it. In fact, it is both a caste crime and a sexual offence and needs to be addressed at both levels,” A Kathir, executive director of Evidence, a movement that works on human rights among Dalits, is quoted saying by The Wire.

Meanwhile, several human right activists organised protests condemning the incident and demanding a thorough inquiry.

"All of us need to rise against brutality on Dalit girls and women," the activist Kamla Bhasin wrote, expressing solidarity with a protest at Chepauk, on Wednesday.

The police, in the meantime, say are probing all angles in the case.