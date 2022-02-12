BECIL recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for over 20 Operation Theatre Assistant posts, check details here

Aspirants belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee.

The last date to apply for vacancies of Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) is today, 12 February 2022. Following the day, the Broadcast Engineering Consultants Indian Limited (BECIL) will close the online application process for recruitment to the OTA posts. Interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies through the official website - http://becil.com .

BECIL recruitment 2022: Follow the below steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website of BECIL - http://becil.com

On the homepage, click on New Registration tab and follow the registration process

Once done, login to the portal and upload the requested documents

Pay the recruitment application fee and click on the submit button

Take a printout of the recruitment form for future need

“Candidates must review their application forms carefully before final submission, BECIL will not accept any request for changes to be made in the information submitted by the candidates wrongfully.” said the official notification.

Education Qualification

Aspirants applying for the Operation Theatre Assistant posts should have completed BSc or Class 12 with five years of experience in O.T./ICU/CSSD/Manifold Room.

Aspirants possessing a Certificate/Diploma in O.T. Techniques from a recognised hospital/institution will be given preference. Those who worked in the private or public sector/hospital with a minimum of 500 beds, their work experience will be considered.

Application Fee

Aspirants belonging to the General/OBC category will have to pay Rs 750 as an application fee. The same amount will be charged from Ex-Serviceman and Women candidates, whereas SC/ST/EWS/PH category aspirants are required to pay Rs 450.

Pay Scale

Selected aspirants will receive a salary of Rs. 20,202.

With this recruitment drive, the BECIL aims to fill a total of 26 Operation Theatre Assistant (OTA) posts.

Check official notification here.

It is to be noted that the number of posts of Operation Theatre Assistant can be increased or decreased by the BECIL as per requirement.

For any query or doubt, aspirants can contact BECIL through - 0120-4177860, or they can send mail at hrsection@becil.com.

