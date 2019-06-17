BCECE Admit Card 2019: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board to release BCECE admit card today, check bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

BCECE Admit Card 2019: The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is expected to release the admit cards for the BCECE 2019 entrance examination today. The board will be issuing the admit cards in online mode on its official website-bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Students who have registered for the BCECE 2019 exam can log on to the website and download their admit cards once released.

Earlier, BCECEB was expected to release the admit cards on 13 June, 2019 but in a new official notification the board stated that the release of admit cards has been re-scheduled to 17 June, 2019 (today). With that the notification also carries the BCECE 2019 exam dates. BCECE 2019 Agriculture Science exam will be held on 29 June, while PCMB exam will be conducted on 30 June.

Check the notification here.

Steps to download BCECE 2019 admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for 'Download Admit Card BCECE -2019'

Step 3: From the options, click on 'Admit Card'

Step 4: Enter your email id and password to login

Step 5: Your admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a print out of your admit card for future use.

Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) is constituted under Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Act, 1995 . The board conducts competitive examinations annually for students willing to take admissions in various professional courses of Medical, Engineering and Agricultural streams in the institutions of the state of Bihar.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.